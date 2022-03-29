Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats.

Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices.

The chief executive officers of EOG Resources Inc., Devon Energy Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. declined to participate in a hearing planned next week by the House Natural Resources Committee, the panel’s chairman, Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday.

“I invited these companies to come before the committee and make their case, but apparently they don’t think it’s worth defending,” Grijalva wrote. “Their silence tells us all we need to know -- that cries for more drilling and looser regulations are nothing more than another age-old attempt to line their own pockets.”

The hearing was scheduled to “examine the fossil fuel industry’s failure to help stabilize American gasoline prices,” Grijalva said.

Devon, EOG, and Occidental are among the most significant oil and gas operators on public lands and waters, according to the committee, and combined hold over 4,000 leases covering nearly 1.5 million acres (607,000 hectares) of public land and over 2,800 approved and unused drilling permits.

Representatives of the companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hearing is among three planned by congressional Democrats amid rising voter anger over near record-level gasoline prices ahead of the midterm elections. Democrats have sought to shine a spotlight on the oil and gas industry as oil prices have surged over $100 a barrel following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The industry has dismissed those complaints as “political grandstanding.”

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is also seeking the testimony of executives from BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Devon Energy, Exxon Mobil Corp., Pioneer Natural Resources Co. and Shell Plc for a hearing planned April 6 on their business practices and the industry’s impact on consumers.

And the Senate Commerce Committee has invited executives from Exxon Mobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and BP for a future hearing it is planning on “The Corrosive Effect of Elevated Petroleum Prices on American Commerce and Consumers.”

Representatives of both committees didn’t immediately respond to a query if the companies plans to testify.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, was hovering around $100 a barrel as of 9:30 a.m. in New York after falling as much as 7.1% after Russia said it was taking steps to “de-escalate” the war in Ukraine. The national average for unleaded regular gasoline was $4.24 a gallon Monday, according to the automotive club AAA.

--With assistance from David Wethe and Kevin Crowley.