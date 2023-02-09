SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Oil Ends Three Day Rally on Economy Concerns

by Bloomberg
Immanual John Milton
Thursday, February 09, 2023
Oil backtracked after its best three-day stretch since December as headwinds from recession risks in the US and Europe tempered optimism over China’s emergence from Covid-Zero policies.

“The push-pull has been ongoing since the start of the year, leaving the commodity having trouble breaking out of its range,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth. “Positioning looks set up long, so data will be the driver of moves to the upside.”

Prices have swung in a $10 range since the start of 2023 with investors uncertain about the state of the US economy and the extent of China’s rebound. Major banks have said they expect a Chinese recovery to drive prices to $100 again but not until the second half of this year. 

Better-than-expected flows out of Russia despite multiple energy export bans and a relatively mild winter in the northern hemisphere are keeping a lid on prices amid an uncertain economic backdrop in the US and Europe.

Prices

  • WTI for March delivery slipped 41 cents to settle at $78.06 a barrel in New York.
  • Brent for April settlement lost 59 cents to settle at $84.50 a barrel.

(with assistance from Natalia Kniazhevich and Julia Fanzeres)


