Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens

Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…

Oil and Gas Drilling Collapse Deepens in July

Bloomberg highlighted that the number of rigs drilling for oil and gas set a record low in July. The Baker Hughes worldwide rig count dropped by 43 to 1,030 in monthly data. Except for February, every month in 2020 has seen a drop in Baker Hughes’ worldwide rig count.

Halliburton to Auction Off Sites from Alberta to Louisiana

Auctioneer Williams & Williams revealed that Halliburton plans to sell 13 North American sites in October. The auctions will involve a mix of online and in-person bidding from October 5 to October 9.

Job Losses Climb in Oilfield Services

The Petroleum Equipment and Services Association (PESA) has reported that U.S. oilfield services and equipment employment fell by more than 9,300 jobs in July. That brings the total OFS job loss count tied to Covid-19 demand destruction to almost 100,000 positions, according to PESA.

EIA Raises 2020 Oil Price Forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2020 average spot price forecasts for both Brent and WTI. The organization slightly lowered its price forecasts for next year though.

BW Reveals Fate of Kidnapped Crew

BW Offshore revealed that all of its employees who were kidnapped from its Sendje Berge FPSO back in July have been safely released. Nine Nigerian nationals were taken in the attack, which took place offshore Nigeria on July 2.

Saipem Eyes Seabed Mining

Saipem has signed a deal to promote the development of deep-seabed mining, which entails the sustainable exploitation of minerals from sea floors more than 9,843 feet in depth.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com