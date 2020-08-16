Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
Here are some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
Oil and Gas Drilling Collapse Deepens in July
Bloomberg highlighted that the number of rigs drilling for oil and gas set a record low in July. The Baker Hughes worldwide rig count dropped by 43 to 1,030 in monthly data. Except for February, every month in 2020 has seen a drop in Baker Hughes’ worldwide rig count.
Halliburton to Auction Off Sites from Alberta to Louisiana
Auctioneer Williams & Williams revealed that Halliburton plans to sell 13 North American sites in October. The auctions will involve a mix of online and in-person bidding from October 5 to October 9.
Job Losses Climb in Oilfield Services
The Petroleum Equipment and Services Association (PESA) has reported that U.S. oilfield services and equipment employment fell by more than 9,300 jobs in July. That brings the total OFS job loss count tied to Covid-19 demand destruction to almost 100,000 positions, according to PESA.
EIA Raises 2020 Oil Price Forecasts
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) raised its 2020 average spot price forecasts for both Brent and WTI. The organization slightly lowered its price forecasts for next year though.
BW Reveals Fate of Kidnapped Crew
BW Offshore revealed that all of its employees who were kidnapped from its Sendje Berge FPSO back in July have been safely released. Nine Nigerian nationals were taken in the attack, which took place offshore Nigeria on July 2.
Saipem Eyes Seabed Mining
Saipem has signed a deal to promote the development of deep-seabed mining, which entails the sustainable exploitation of minerals from sea floors more than 9,843 feet in depth.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Singapore Oil Legend Charged with Forgery
- Seadrill to Cut 168 Jobs in Houston
- US Seizes Tankers Bound for Venezuela
- Oil Set for Weekly Gain
- Oil Bulls and Bears Claim Market Wins
- Bilfinger Cuts Almost 6000 Jobs
- Israel Deal with UAE Marks Middle East Rift Shift
- Oil Drilling Collapse Deepens
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Trump Abandons Obama-Era Methane Leak Curbs
- BW Reveals Fate of Kidnapped Crew
- Venezuela Oil Production Close to Zero
- PGS Rejects $600MM TGS Offer
- Libya NOC Gives Dire Warning
- Civil Unrest Shuts Down Peru Oil Field
- Borr Picks Ex-Schlumberger VP as New CEO
- New CEO for Canada Energy Regulator
- Ohio Visit for New Deputy US Energy Sec
- Marathon Petroleum Announces $21B Sale
- Gulf of Mexico Operator Files Chapter 11
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Exxon and Chevron Post Historic Losses
- Frac is Back
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- US Shale Producers at a Crossroads
- Offshore Drilling Contractor Files Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Halliburton Launches Innovation Lab