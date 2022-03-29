Oil Down Sharply on Russia De-Escalation
Oil slumped as Moscow said it would sharply cut military operations near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, after negotiators from Ukraine and Russia wrapped up discussions in Turkey aimed at de-escalating the war.
West Texas Intermediate erased earlier gains to trade down as much as 5% in New York, before then paring some of those losses. Russia’s defense minister said his country will cut military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv. The country’s negotiator said a meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelenskiy is possible, according to Tass.
Kyiv said before the meeting it is hoping to secure a cease-fire and at least temporarily halt the 34-day war in Ukraine, but heading into the talks both sides differed vastly on disputed positions.
Oil has been buffeted by wild swings in recent weeks as liquidity dwindles in the face of huge market volatility. On Monday, West Texas Intermediate lost almost $8 a barrel, while Tuesday’s enormous headline-driven price swings are yet another indication of the liquidity issues currently facing crude.
--With assistance from Yousef Gamal El-Din.
