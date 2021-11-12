Oil Down on the Week
Oil prices notched the longest stretch of weekly losses since March with U.S. President Joe Biden keeping investors guessing about whether he’ll act to tame higher energy prices that are driving a surge in inflation.
Futures in New York fell 1% on Friday, yet pared some losses near the end of the session after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to say whether Biden plans to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. She said the administration has been pushing oil-producing countries to pump more crude and seeking to ensure there isn’t price gouging at the pump.
Biden has been weighing moves that include a SPR release to try to bring down the cost of gasoline at the pump, which has hit a seven-year high. For several weeks, a small group of his top aides have discussed possible moves, according to people familiar with the matter. Consensus has been elusive, with some Energy Department officials pushing back against tapping the SPR while White House aides lobby for a release -- or even halting U.S. crude exports.
“Oil is in correction mode and the first key support is the psychologically important $80 per barrel area,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group Inc. “The fear is greater than the reality of what the Biden administration can do to bring down oil and gas prices.”
Oil has marched higher this year as consumption rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, helping to stoke the fastest U.S. consumer price inflation in three decades. Soaring fuel bills and energy costs are also adding to inflationary pressures globally. The price increases aren’t seen as slowing down either. Societe Generale boosted its 2022 crude price forecasts by $10 a barrel.
The challenge facing Biden over gasoline costs is particularly apparent in California, the state where drivers typically pay more for the fuel than anywhere else in the U.S. Retail prices now average $4.65 a gallon, just 2 cents shy of the record set in 2012, according to AAA data.
Prices:
- West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 80 cents to settle at $80.79 barrel in New York, the lowest in a week; prices fell about 0.6% for the week.
- Brent for January settlement dropped 70 cents to end the session at $82.17 a barrel.
Meanwhile, in signs of weakness in the broader energy market, the Nymex 3-2-1 crack spread, a rough gauge of refining margins for processing crude into fuel, dropped to the lowest since late September on Friday.
Oil’s drop has come as a gauge of the greenback heads for about a 1% weekly gain, the most since August, on concern that rising U.S. inflation would warrant earlier interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. A stronger dollar makes raw materials priced in the currency less attractive for overseas buyers.
(With assistance from Alex Longley and Sharon Cho.)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Oil Fluctuates on Ever-Changing Signals
- Another Oil Company Turning To Carbon Capture Projects
- Neptune Energy Sheds Non-Core Assets In Norway
- California Gasoline Price Close to Record High
- Civitas Buys Credits to Offset Carbon Emissions
- Trader Makes $250 Oil Bet
- New Alliance Looking To Set Oil And Gas Production End Date
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- Top Headlines: Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit and More
- USA Has Arsenal of Tools to Battle High Oil Prices
- Biden Quest for Oil Relief Turns to Tuesday Data
- Look For Continued Pacing Towards $100 Oil
- Permian Sees 70 Percent Drop in Methane Emissions Intensity
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- EIA Report Sends Crude Higher
- Granholm Comments on Passing of Infrastructure Deal
- USA EIA Releases Latest Oil Price Forecast
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Saudis Launch First Offshore Oil Platform Inspired Tourism Project
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Shell Announces New Directors
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report