Oil Down for the Week on Mounting Demand Pressures
Oil posted a weekly loss as inflation-fighting measures and muted Chinese demand soured the market’s outlook, blunting some of the sting from OPEC’s upcoming supply curtailments.
West Texas Intermediate futures settled below $86 a barrel, falling 7.6% this week. A measure of US inflation jumped to a 40-year high last month, spurring expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to continue hiking interest rates that could slow growth and potentially hit energy consumption.
Prices this week shed some of the gains spurred by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies’ decision to sharply reduce output in November. Crude has also struggled as demand in China, the largest importer, remains subdued with the government pressing on with its Covid-Zero policy. The country’s critical twice-a-decade Communist Party Congress opens this weekend.
“All the major crude demand stories are turning very bearish for crude,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “So far earnings season and inflation expectations support the idea that the Fed will have to continue tightening until they send the economy into a recession.”
Though oil has eased, key timespreads are indicating scarce supply in the market. Diesel, used by truck and shippers to transport goods, has surged at a time when inflation is already running high. The International Energy Agency has warned that the OPEC+ cuts could tip the global economy into recession, and the US has rebuked Saudi Arabia for the decision. President Joe Biden said he’d announce new actions next week to combat high US gasoline prices.
“After last week’s run up, it feels like oil prices have been plagued with a sell-the-news trade this week,” said Stacey Morris, head of energy research at VettaFi. “Recession concerns and the related demand impact are going to remain in focus now that there is a little more clarity on supply following the OPEC+ meeting.”
Prices:
- WTI for November delivery fell $3.50 to settle at $85.61 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for December dropped $2.94 at $91.63 a barrel.
There are signs that trading activity is picking up after months in the doldrums. Brent open interest climbed to its highest level since March this week, while there has also been a flurry of bullish option flows and the start of Mexico’s secretive annual oil hedge.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russia Sanctions Spur Buying Frenzy for Ice-Breaking Tankers
- Rosneft Sues German Government for Taking Control of Oil Assets
- Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
- Price-Setting Talks for Russian Oil Cap Plan Set to Start
- Malfunction Hits Shell Pernis Refinery Unit Amid Fuel Crunch
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
- Russia Sanctions Spur Buying Frenzy for Ice-Breaking Tankers
- Biden Says Price of Gas Is Still Too High
- Rosneft Sues German Government for Taking Control of Oil Assets
- ADNOC Hires Two ADNOC Drilling Rigs For $980MM
- DOE Seeks Public Input On Energy Systems Improvement In Remote Areas
- Majors Donate to Hurricane Relief Efforts
- Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
- CF Industries, ExxonMobil, EnLink Midstream Pen CO2 Capture Deal
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- Top Headlines: Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit and More
- OPEC+ Cut Will Further Raise Tensions with the West
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Turns into Tropical Storm
- Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
- LNG Market Facing Its Most Violent Year Yet
- Drilled But Uncompleted U.S. Well Count Continues Decline
- BP Tripling Wind-Farm Workforce As Part Of Renewables Push
- Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
- Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- Russia Losing Gas War
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico