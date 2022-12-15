Oil Down as Rate Hikes Rekindle Recession Fears
Oil’s three-day rally ended as policymakers made clear they would continue tightening economic reins in the fight against inflation, reigniting fears of a global slowdown.
West Texas Intermediate fell 1.5% to settle near $76 a barrel on Thursday. European Central Bank leaders joined their US counterparts in warning more rates hikes are to come. The promise to keep interest rates higher for longer sent the dollar surging and pummeled equity markets.
Compounding bearishness, a section of Keystone pipeline was restarted, resuming the flow of Canadian crude to US Midwest refineries. Even as the pipeline outage disrupts crude deliveries to Cushing, Oklahoma, and beyond, stockpiles on the Gulf Coast surged last week, suggesting the market remains well supplied for now. TC Energy Corp. is continuing repairs and remediation on the segment affected by last week’s oil spill.
Oil is on track for a slight annual gain following a volatile 12 months that’s been plagued by a persistent lack of liquidity. Volatility surged to the highest on record as prices skyrocketed in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and then fell sharply as fears of a global recession and China’s struggles to contain Covid has clouded the outlook for demand. Both benchmarks have shed their war-driven gains and are nearly back to where they were at the start of the year
Prices:
- WTI for January delivery lost $1.17 to settle at $76.112 a barrel in New York.
- Brent for February settlement lost $1.49 to settle at $81.21 a barrel.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- One Dead in Non-Work-Related Incident on Rig Offshore Qatar
- USA Energy Sec Offers Olive Branch to Oil Industry
- Saipem Wins $1.2 Billion In Offshore Deals
- API Signs MOU With Ukraine Enterprise
- European Gas Storage Still On Target Despite Cold Weather
- Massive Johan Sverdrup Field Flowing Oil From Both Phases
- Europe Must Fast-Track Power Grid Investments To Decarbonize
- TC Energy Announces Partial Pipeline Restart
- CGG To Reprocess Utsira OBN Survey In North Sea
- Eni, Petronas, Euglena Looking To Build Biorefinery In Malaysia
- USA Loses Rigs
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
- Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
- Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
- Oil Wells Creeping into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era Twilight
- Here's How Brent Could Bounce Up Above $90 Again
- TC Energy Cannot Confirm Keystone Pipeline Restart Timeline
- Analysts Explain Plunge in Oil Positioning Index
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
- Top Headlines: Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- USA Loses Rigs
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump