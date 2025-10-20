SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Oil Dips as Surplus Signs Grow

by Bloomberg
|
Mia Gindis, Veena Ali-Khan
 | Monday, October 20, 2025 | 4:23 PM EST
Oil prices eased as rising tanker storage and contango spreads signaled an emerging surplus.
Image by pookpiik via iStock

Oil edged down slightly amid signs of easing tensions between the US and China, while traders took stock of mounting evidence that a long-anticipated surplus is finally starting to emerge.

West Texas Intermediate was little changed to settle near $57 a barrel as investors rolled over positions ahead of the November contract's expiry this week, adding to choppy trading. US President Donald Trump earlier expressed optimism about a potential deal between the world's top oil consumers. Enthusiasm surrounding this development was limited, though, as oil stored on tankers rose to a fresh high, among the most tangible signs yet that markets are oversupplied.

Oil futures have tumbled more than 20% from their summer highs as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries and its allies ramp up production, while major forecasters project a flood of supplies continuing into next year.

Even so, WTI earlier edged into oversold territory on the nine-day relative strength index for the first time since May, a possible indication that prices lurched lower too fast. It also suggests a reversal may be in the cards.

"Crude futures continue to trade on the defensive amid ideas a looming supply surplus is near," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial. Price support for WTI rests at around $56.15, though a close below $55 risks a further price slide, he added.

Geopolitical forces are also at play. Prices have been weighed down by limited progress toward a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine, a scenario that could push oil toward $50 a barrel, according to Citigroup Inc. President Donald Trump last week said he would hold a second meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin seeking to end the conflict, though previous talks have done little to stem the hostilities.

Meanwhile, China's economy slowed for a second straight quarter, undermined by reduced consumer and company spending, though Beijing signaled its full-year growth goal of about 5% is still on track.

Other key market metrics are softening. The US benchmark's December-January time spread for the first time since May flipped into contango, a bearish pricing pattern that's characterized by nearer-term contracts trading at a discount to longer-dated ones. The spread between the two nearest December contracts flipped into a bearish contango structure in October.

Oil Prices

  • WTI for November delivery, which expires on Tuesday, fell 2 cents to settle at $57.52 a barrel in New York.
  • Brent for December settlement slipped 28 cents to settle at $61.01 a barrel.

 


