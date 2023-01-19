Oil Demand Set to Rise to Record in 2023
Global oil demand is set to rise by 1.9 million barrels per day this year to a record 101.7 million barrels per day.
That’s according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) latest oil market report, which outlined that nearly half the gain will come from China following the lifting of its Covid restrictions and that jet fuel will remain the largest source of growth, “up 840,000 barrels per day”.
“This year could see oil demand rise by 1.9 million barrels per day to reach 101.7 million barrels per day, the highest ever, tightening the balances as Russian supply slows under the full impact of sanctions,” the IEA noted in the report.
“China will drive nearly half this global demand growth even as the shape and speed of its reopening remains uncertain,” the IEA added.
In the report, the IEA stated that world oil supply growth is set to slow to one million barrels per day following last year’s OPEC+ led growth of 4.7 million barrels per day.
“An overall non-OPEC+ rise of 1.9 million barrels per day will be tempered by an OPEC+ drop of 870,000 barrels per day, due to expected declines in Russia,” the IEA report said.
“The U.S. ranks as the world’s leading source of supply growth and, along with Canada, Brazil and Guyana, hits an annual production record for a second straight year,” the report added.
In its previous oil market report, which was released last month, the IEA increased its 2023 oil demand growth forecast to 1.7 million barrels per day. The IEA oil market report before that pegged 2023 oil demand growth at 1.6 million barrels per day.
China’s confirmed weekly Covid-19 cases dropped 25.91 percent from the week commencing January 2 to the week commencing January 9, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). Prior to the drop, confirmed weekly Covid-19 cases in China had increased for three consecutive weeks, WHO data showed.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Regardless Of Challenges, 2023 Will Not Disappoint EV Market
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Bolivian Gas Exports To Brazil And Argentina Could Cease By 2030
- Perenco's FSO Pargo Sails Out From Dubai, Heads For Brazil
- Aramco Combines Trading Units Before Potential Listing
- Chinese Oil Giant Wins Case Against Canadian Pipeline Operator
- Latest Licensing Round Shows Support For UK Oil And Gas Sector
- Harbour Energy Initiates Review of UK Organization
- TAZIZ One Step Closer To Ammonia Facility FID
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sales Edge Closer
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Exxon's Climate Projections Were Very Accurate, Study Says
- Eni, Chevron Make Significant Gas Discovery Off Egypt
- Russia Is Increasingly Using Its Own Oil Tankers to Beat EU Sanctions
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery