Oil Demand Picture is Mixed

The demand picture is mixed as Covid-19 lingers in some regions and leads to more restrictions, particularly in China.

That’s according to Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, who made the statement in a market note sent to Rigzone on Monday, adding that China’s zero-covid policy has caused another city-wide lockdown following an outbreak.

In the note, Tonhaugen noted that Australia has reopened its borders for the first time in two years, but highlighted that Hong Kong, Indonesia and Japan are experiencing Covid-19 case surges, “so the outlook is more than mixed for demand recovery”.

In a separate note sent to Rigzone on Friday, Tonhaugen stated that a spike towards $100 crude should not be ruled out in the short run but added that downside risks are “plentiful”. These were said to include Omicron setbacks on demand, economic growth concerns and financial market corrections as the central banks fight inflation.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on November 26, 2021, that it had designated B.1.1.529 as a variant of concern named Omicron, global weekly confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose for eight weeks in a row and saw a new peak of 23.2 million cases in the week commencing January 24, according to current WHO figures. This consecutive weekly rise was finally broken for the first time in the week commencing January 31, the latest WHO data shows.

Global weekly Covid-19 deaths have risen for five weeks in a row but are still below the peak, which was set in the week commencing January 18, 2021, at 102,816 deaths, current WHO figures show.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude stood at $90.74 per barrel. This time last year, the price of the commodity was in the low $60s per barrel range.

