Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on oil and gas price trends, Strategic Petroleum Reserve contract awards, refinery closures and more. Read on for more detail.
Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Oil continues to trade on headlines, dropping at the beginning of the week on worries that additional Covid lockdowns in China could hurt demand, only to rebound over the course of the week as Germany backed off on its opposition to an embargo of Russian oil, potentially creating more supply bottlenecks going forward. The Wednesday supply update showed another drop in both gasoline and diesel stocks in the U.S., pressuring prices at the pump. Oil prices have remained in the $100 per barrel range despite the massive, coordinated release of strategic reserves and the U.S. dollar (DXY) approaching 20-year highs, suggesting the underlying supply/demand fundamentals remain strong for operators and service companies longer-term.
Hillary Stevenson, Director, Industry Relations at oil and gas data firm Validere: DOE SPR barrels awarded to foreign buyers. The DOE issued contract awards for 30 million barrels of SPR crude associated with the April 1 Notice of Sale. Of the 12 companies awarded, only two companies with a total 6.425 million barrels have refining operations solely in the U.S. The other 23.575 million barrels could be headed to foreign destinations. Valero, a refiner with U.S. and European refineries, was awarded the largest amount at 6.85 million barrels. To facilitate these SPR sales, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) is offering segregated storage beginning in May at $0.05/barrel for the first 30 days, a third of the cost of tank storage at Cushing. Barrels stored at LOOP could be exported on a VLCC or loaded onto smaller vessels at St. James, Louisiana. Will be keen to see if LOOP exports increase in May/June.
Rigzone: What were some market surprises?
Donnel: It has been reality for a couple of weeks, but it is still surprising to see front-month natural gas prices with a $7 handle, especially during April. Storage levels are over 20 percent lower year-over-year and are near the bottom end of the five-year range, so don’t expect much relief over the coming months as temperatures begin to increase. Ongoing global supply disruptions, the most recent being Russia’s decision this week to cut off deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, will further support prices and drive electricity costs higher for the foreseeable future.
Stevenson: Another U.S. refinery is planning to close its doors despite expectations for strong first quarter 2022 earnings. Lyondell’s 268,000 barrel per day Houston refinery is set to close by 2024 due to lack of buyer demand. The 100+ year old refinery is designed to process heavy-sulfur crude oil with multiple crude trains and coking capabilities. Lyondell adds to a growing list of U.S. refinery closures with U.S. operable crude distillation capacity down over one million barrels per day from the high of 18.976 million barrels per day in 2020. Operating refiners are on track to reap profits from higher fuel margins and post-pandemic demand.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Three U.S. Producers Raising Shale Output
- North Sea Regulator Fines Shell
- Upstream Sector To Make Record Government Payments In 2022
- TotalEnergies To Invest Oil Cash In LNG And Renewables
- U.S. Renewables Power Generation Surpassed Nuclear In 2021
- Oil Continues to Trade on Headlines
- Enterprise, Oxy Developing CO2 Sequestration Project In Texas
- Seadrill Scores Again With $404 Mn Deal For Three Rigs
- USA Energy Dep Issues LNG Export Authorizations
- TotalEnergies Pays Up For Atapu Stake
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- These 3 Things Will Take a Big Bite Out of Oil Demand in 2022
- Why Are the Majority of Leased Offshore Federal Waters Non-Producing?
- Peak Oil Might Be Just Three Years Away, McKinsey Says
- China's Interest In Shell's Russian Gas Stake Forcing Japan To Stay
- Russia Stops Gas Flows to 2 European States
- Top Headlines: Oil Tanker With 750T of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia and More
- Forecasters Predicting Gasoline Prices Will Rise Even Higher
- Transocean Brings In New Deals For Its Rigs
- Oil Executives Cash In on $1.35B of Stock
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now