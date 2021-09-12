Oil Companies Donate to Ida Relief Efforts

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP) and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) have revealed that they are donating funds to support relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Chevron announced that it is making a commitment of $3 million to support relief and recovery efforts underway in the communities affected by the storm, with the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon each set to receive a $500,000 donation. The remaining $1.5 million will be distributed across local organizations focused on disaster relief, Chevron outlined. In addition, the company said it will match qualifying donations to hurricane relief efforts made by employees and retirees, as well as provide financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer.

BP America and the BP foundation will donate $500,000 and 200,000 gallons of fuel to support disaster relief efforts in Louisiana following Ida. The donations include $250,000 to the American Red Cross from the BP foundation, $250,000 to the Bayou Community Foundation from BP America and fuel donations of 100,000 gallons of gasoline and 100,000 gallons of diesel to aid in the recovery. Phillips 66 is contributing a total of $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist relief efforts in the states affected by Hurricane Ida and its remnants.

“As a major employer and longtime partner in several Gulf Coast communities, Chevron is fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida,” Brad Middleton, the vice president of Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company’s Gulf of Mexico business unit, which is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, said in a company statement.

“We understand that these resources are vital to support the needs of our communities. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time,” he added in the statement.

Dave Lawler, the chairman and president of BP America, said, “while Hurricane Ida may have passed, the work of rebuilding in Southeast Louisiana is far from over”.

“Louisiana is home to many of our employees and partners and is a critical hub for our Castrol business and operations in the Gulf of Mexico. We are grateful to support organizations like the Red Cross and Bayou Community Foundation that are committed to making sure the people impacted by this disaster receive the support they need as quickly as possible,” he added.

Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland said, “we want those affected by Ida to know they are not alone”.

“The Red Cross is at the fore as the American people and industry marshal resources to help people recover and rebuild, and we are proud at Phillips 66 to support those efforts,” Garland added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com