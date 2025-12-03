Oil Closes Up as Peace Deal Falls Short

Oil edged up after a fresh round of US-Russia talks failed to reach a deal to end Moscow's war in Ukraine, boosting fears that restrictions on Russian oil supply could remain in place for longer.

West Texas Intermediate rose 0.5% to settle near $59, remaining within the tight range prices have been stuck in this week. The Kremlin says talks with a US delegation led by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were "constructive," but no deal was made to end the Ukraine war.

The talks took place against a backdrop of recent attacks on Russia-linked tankers, with at least one ship manager saying it would stop sending vessels to the country. A deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine could mean the end of sanctions on Russian oil in a market already staring down concerns about oversupply, providing bearish momentum for crude.

Those oversupply fears weren't heightened, however, after a US government report on Wednesday showed a 574,000 barrel build in crude stocks, smaller than an industry report showing that stockpiles increased by about 2.5 million barrels last week. Gasoline inventories rose the most since May.

Geopolitical tensions are keeping the market jittery and adding a risk premium to prices, partly countering surplus concerns. That includes US rhetoric against Venezuela, a major oil producer, with US President Donald Trump suggesting the Pentagon will soon start targeting alleged drug cartels in that country with strikes on land.

Oil Prices