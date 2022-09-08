Oil Caught a Technical Recovery Wave Thursday
Oil rebounded from an eight-month low as the market shrugged off a US report showing swelling crude stockpiles and slumping demand.
West Texas Intermediate advanced 2% in a move traders characterized as a technical correction following crude’s descent into oversold territory. The jump came even as US oil inventories rose 8.85 million barrels last week and one measure of gasoline demand plunged below seasonal 2020 levels.
“Crude is trying to bounce off the lowest levels since March as the last two weeks’ selloff in prices stemmed from a perceived slowdown in both Asia and Europe with expectations that demand destruction is coming,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.
Crude’s tumble in recent days has seen it break out of the trading range it’s been in for much of the summer. Futures have been trading below key moving averages and forming bearish technical patterns that compounded the recent sell-off. Monetary tightening and concerns about an economic slowdown have also weighed on the market.
Prices:
- WTI for October delivery rose $1.60 to settle at $83.54 in New York.
- Brent for November settlement rose $1.15 to settle at $89.15 a barrel.
“The rising US dollar to multi-year highs has been a big bearish factor to crude and with the Fed set to raise interest rates again, the strength looks to continue,” said Kissler. That along with China locking back down has “spooked” the energy sector.
Meanwhile, the Biden administration is weighing the possiblity of another release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to stave off an oil-price spike when EU sanctions on Russian supplies take effect this winter.
Still, the WTI prompt timespread, an indicator of market tightness, widened Thursday after oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub declined for a second week. In another bullish signal, the Energy Information Administration raised its outlook for global oil demand Wednesday, while also cutting the forecast for US supply.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea
- Will Iran Nuclear Deal Happen?
- Global Oil And Gas Licensing Falls To All-Time Lows
- TotalEnergies Grabbing Production Rights On South African Block
- Guyana To Earn $1.1B From Selling Oil Lifted From Exxon FPSOs
- Mubadala Petroleum Rebrands
- Chesapeake Says Tremendous Interest in Eagle Ford Assets
- Santos Gets Two Carbon Capture Permits Off Australia
- McDermott Scores FEED Deal For Gunvor Hydrogen Project
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Nord Stream Pipeline Fully Shut Down
- Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
- Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- 64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
- Manchin Plan to Fast-Track Energy Projects Heads for Showdown
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015