Oil Bounces Back for Weekly Gain as EU Moves Towards Russian Oil Ban
Oil notched a weekly gain as traders weighed a global supply deficit, a potential ban on Russian oil from the European Union, and and China’s latest virus lockdowns.
West Texas Intermediate settled near $107, rising 8.8% for the week. Oil rallied Thursday afternoon after a report that the European Union is moving toward adopting a phased-in ban on Russian oil. President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, pointing to a prolonged disruption of Russia’s energy exports. Additionally, the International Energy Agency said in a report that OPEC+ members provided only 10% of their promised supply increases last month.
In the U.S., crude stockpiles jumped more than 9 million barrels last week, with over a third of the build attributed to the shift of strategic oil reserves to commercial inventories. At the same time, most stocks of refined products fell, prompting a spike in so-called crack spreads -- the rough profit from turning crude into fuel.
“Traders realize a good portion of that came from the Strategic Reserve which now sets at 20 year inventory lows,” said Dennis Kissler, Senior Vice President of Trading, BOK Financial. “Crude storage remains 60.45 million barrels below the five-year average which should keep the buyers active on extreme sell offs.”
The oil market has seen a tumultuous period of trading since Russia invaded its neighbor in late February. A recent reserve release by the U.S. and its allies, along with a virus resurgence in China, has weighed on prices in the past few weeks. Yet there are some signs of easing Covid restrictions and China’s central bank is expected to take measures to help bolster a faltering economy.
“Government energy intervention, the perceived self-shunning of Russian crude and the erratic buying patterns in recent weeks have all altered the near-term path,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Tran said. Trading looks “volatile and sloppy over the near term as the market digests the onslaught of 240 million barrels of crude unleashed from strategic reserves.”
Prices:
- WTI for May delivery rose $2.70 to settle at $106.95 in New York
- Brent for June settlement rose $2.92 to settle at $111.70 a barrel.
To be sure, the market is still in the grips of a liquidity crunch sparked by surging volatility after a spike toward $140. Open interest in WTI futures fell to the lowest since 2016 on Wednesday, while traders are using options strategies as a way of effectively raising cash in the face of limited sources of capital.
Elsewhere, Kazakhstan expects its main oil-export route via Russia to restore full operations in late April, the country’s energy minister said. The nation said it remains concerned about the possible impact of Western sanctions or shipping issues on the flow of crude.
(with assistance from Alex Longley)
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Extinction Rebellion Occupies Shell Headquarters In London
- Eni Makes Oil And Gas Discoveries In Egypt Western Desert
- Companies Without Clear Net-Zero Plans Stick Out Like A Sore Thumb
- U.S. Upstream M&A Going Strong With $14Bn In First Quarter Of 2022
- Sasol Drops Mozambique-South Africa Gas Pipeline Plan
- Petrobras Puts Candidate For CEO Role On The Board
- Eni, EGAS To Increase Gas Supply From Egypt
- Wartsila Secures Maintenance Deals for MMS LNG Pair
- Russian Rubles-for-Gas Demand Would Break Sanctions, EU Says
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- WATCH: Johan Castberg FPSO Arrives In Norway
- Oil Worker Shortage Hits Canada
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- These are the Oil and Gas Workers Most in Demand in Texas Right Now
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- Ukraine Seeks Russia Assets, Oil Fleet Seizure
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Top Headlines: Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs and More
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Vessel Sunk at Mariupol Port
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates
- Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.