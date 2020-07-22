Oil and Renewables Team Up in New Project
The Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC) have teamed up to create the Energy Transition Alliance (ETA).
The ETA aims to deliver next generation energy technologies and accelerate the UK’s transition to a net zero future, according to a joint OGTC-OREC statement, which outlined that the collaboration was “ground-breaking”.
“The creation of the Energy Transition Alliance comes at a pivotal time for our industry and the future of the North Sea as we transition to a net zero basin,” OGTC Chief Executive Officer Colette Cohen said in the statement.
“Technology, innovation and a willingness to work cross sector will be essential if we are to successfully deliver on our net zero goal,” Cohen added.
OREC Chief Executive Andrew Jamieson said the energy transition to deliver net zero presents a massive opportunity for the UK.
“Innovation to meet the global demand for green energy technologies will ensure that we retain our world-leading position in offshore renewables, creating many thousands of jobs and significant economic growth,” he added.
“Floating offshore wind in particular is an area of massive potential, and the oil and gas industry’s extensive experience of operating in the marine environment for many decades can be the enabler that ensures that the UK not only delivers a complete energy transition, but also a sustainable, world-leading green energy industry,” Jamieson went on to say.
Five initial projects have been launched by the ETA partners. These include a UK supply chain specific floating wind foundation competition, a power from shore project and a UK offshore renewables supply chain deep dive study. The ETA will be funded in its first year by the OGTC and OREC but will look to government and industry, among other sources, to secure funding for future years.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Petropars Bags Deals Worth $1.2B
- New Mexico Proposes 98% Gas Capture
- Walmart, Target, CVS Seek Plastic Bag Alternative
- Oil Prices Gain More Than 2%
- Saudi AC Demand May Curb OPEC Plan Impact
- UK Upstream is Leaner and Tougher
- Brent Hits 4-Month High
- Vitol Launches New US Upstream Venture
- Chevron’s Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Billionaire Reshapes Oil Empire
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Calif. Operator Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- What to Expect for US Crude Oil Production
- Forecasters See More Oil Demand Destruction
- Drilled Well Count Set to Hit 20-year Low
- LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area
- MOL Makes Significant Find
- BJ Services Files Chapter 11
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players