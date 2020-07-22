Oil and Renewables Team Up in New Project

The Oil and Gas Technology Centre and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult have teamed up to create the Energy Transition Alliance.

The Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult (OREC) have teamed up to create the Energy Transition Alliance (ETA).

The ETA aims to deliver next generation energy technologies and accelerate the UK’s transition to a net zero future, according to a joint OGTC-OREC statement, which outlined that the collaboration was “ground-breaking”.

“The creation of the Energy Transition Alliance comes at a pivotal time for our industry and the future of the North Sea as we transition to a net zero basin,” OGTC Chief Executive Officer Colette Cohen said in the statement.

“Technology, innovation and a willingness to work cross sector will be essential if we are to successfully deliver on our net zero goal,” Cohen added.

OREC Chief Executive Andrew Jamieson said the energy transition to deliver net zero presents a massive opportunity for the UK.

“Innovation to meet the global demand for green energy technologies will ensure that we retain our world-leading position in offshore renewables, creating many thousands of jobs and significant economic growth,” he added.

“Floating offshore wind in particular is an area of massive potential, and the oil and gas industry’s extensive experience of operating in the marine environment for many decades can be the enabler that ensures that the UK not only delivers a complete energy transition, but also a sustainable, world-leading green energy industry,” Jamieson went on to say.

Five initial projects have been launched by the ETA partners. These include a UK supply chain specific floating wind foundation competition, a power from shore project and a UK offshore renewables supply chain deep dive study. The ETA will be funded in its first year by the OGTC and OREC but will look to government and industry, among other sources, to secure funding for future years.

