Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year
The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
The think tank’s comments echo those of Saudi Aramco, whose chief executive officer on Monday said there could be “chaos” unless governments stopped discouraging investment in fossil fuels.
The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30% to $309 billion in 2020 and had only recovered slightly this year. It needs to reach $4.7 trillion over this decade as a whole to meet demand, according to the organization’s forecasts.
“The next two years are critical for sanctioning and allocating capital toward new projects to ensure adequate oil and gas supply comes online within the next five or six years,” the IEF said in a report. “Insufficient upstream investment would result in more price volatility and spur adverse economic consequences.”
That’s at odds with what most climate activists and some major energy bodies say is necessary to slow the warming of the planet. The International Energy Agency, which advises rich countries, has called for the cessation of new investment in fossil fuels if the world is to neutralize carbon emissions by 2050.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and companies such as TotalEnergies SE have said it will be years, if not decades, before renewable forms of energy can fully replace oil and gas.
They have said oil’s surge this year to more than $70 a barrel could continue without more money being put toward fossil fuels.
“Publicly admitting that oil and gas will play an essential and significant role, during the transition and beyond, will be hard for some,” Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, said at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston. “But admitting this reality will be far easier than dealing with energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest if prices become intolerably high.”
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts
- UK Firm Sells All Norwegian Assets And Entire Statfjord Stake For $1B+
- ConocoPhillips Says USA Regulations Hold Back Supply
- Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced
- OGA Announces Winners of Electrification Competition
- Technip Energies To Add CO2 Capture To Giant ADNOC Gas Project
- Devon Doles Out $10,000 Bonuses
- Baker Hughes Turbomachinery To Power Train 2 Of Pluto LNG
- One More Company Joins Acorn CCS As Partner
- McDermott Nets 3 New Aramco Deals
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Chevron Sets 2022 Spending Budget At $15B
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- ConocoPhillips Completes $9.5B Shell Deal
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- TotalEnergies Spuds Venus Well Offshore Namibia
- Shell Pulls Out of Cambo
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- ExxonMobil Hires Stena Drillship For Well Offshore Canada
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges