Oil And Gas In Rearview Mirror As Lundin Creates Renewables Firm

After Lundin Energy’s E&P business completes its merger with Aker BP, the Swedish firm will create a standalone renewable energy company.

Lundin described the new, renewables-focused business and its business overview, strategy, board of directors, and management team. The business will be debt-free, have three renewable energy assets in the Nordics, and will be focused on cash generation while contributing to a sustainable energy future.

Three assets in the Nordics will be generating around 600 GWh per annum when fully operational. Namely, the company holds a 50 percent interest in the 132 MW Metsälamminkangas wind farm in Finland planned for commercial handover in March 2022, 100 percent ownership of the 86 MW Karskruv wind farm under development in Sweden, and a 50 percent interest in the 77 MW Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway which is fully operational.

The business will be fully funded from the start, with a cash balance of $130 million to build out the Karskruv project, and is expected to generate free cash flow from late 2023, when all projects are fully operational.

According to Lundin, it is in a strong position to take advantage of opportunities presented by Europe’s plans to achieve a net-zero emissions economy by 2050, which requires significant investment in renewable energy.

Although initially focused on the Nordics and renewable energy, the company intends to screen further opportunities across Europe and in emerging and other technologies.

The long-term vision is to grow the business into an industry-leading energy company, with scale and sufficient cash flow to provide progressive shareholder returns, supporting the energy transition and contributing towards Europe’s goal for a sustainable energy future.

The new renewables company will retain key members of the Lundin Energy board of directors and management team, with knowledge of the current asset base and a proven track record of building public companies.

The intention is that the Board of Directors, post completion of the combination with Aker BP, will consist of Grace Reksten Skaugen as chair, Jakob Thomasen, Ashley Heppenstall, Aksel Azrac, and Daniel Fitzgerald. That senior management team will consist of Daniel Fitzgerald as the CEO and Espen Hennie as CFO.

“The energy transition is still in its infancy and with the EU’s ambitions to become carbon neutral, significant investments will be required across the whole energy system to meet these goals,” Daniel Fitzgerald, intended CEO of the renewables company, said.

“Lundin Energy’s renewables business will start trading in a very strong position as a fully funded, cash generative, pure-play Nordic renewables Company. Initially debt-free and holding three high-quality renewables assets in some of the highest-priced regions in the Nordics, we have significant capacity to raise capital for acquisitions and growth.

“We see many opportunities across Europe, within both established and emerging technologies. With our track record in delivering shareholder value, we have all the building blocks needed to create an industry-leading company that is well-positioned to thrive through the energy transition,” Fitzgerald added.

As for the Aker BP and Lundin Energy’s E&P business merger, two companies recently signed a merger plan and filed it for registration with the Companies Registration Offices in Norway and Sweden, respectively.

The completion of the combination with Aker BP is planned to occur late in the second quarter of 2022. It is conditional upon the combination being approved at the Annual General Meetings of Lundin Energy and Aker BP and receipt of necessary governmental clearances.

