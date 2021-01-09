Oil and Gas in 2021 and More
Here are some of Rigzone's top upstream stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…
What Looms for Oil and Gas in 2021?
Five informed market watchers talk to Rigzone about what they think the biggest oil and gas industry developments will be in 2021.
Read full article here
Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
Executives from more than 140 oil and gas companies have predicted where the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price will be at the end of this year in the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey. Just under 35 percent of participants said they expected WTI to be between $50 per barrel and $54.99 per barrel at the end of 2021.
Read full article here
Liberty Expands Frac Fleet with Schlumberger Deal
Schlumberger and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc completed a deal that will influence the delivery of pressure pumping in North America. The companies closed a transaction on Dec. 31, 2020.
Read full article here
Apache to Restructure Company
The board of directors of Apache Corp. has authorized the company to create a holding company structure. The new holding company (APA Corp) will replace Apache Corp. as the public company trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange and existing Apache shares will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of APA Corp.
Read full article here
What Were the Top Oil and Gas Trends in 2020?
Rigzone asked several informed industry-watchers what they considered the biggest oil and gas trends of 2020 were. Their responses focused largely on two areas: digitalization and consolidation.
Read full article here
Oil Market in Happy Hour
If there’s one way to describe what Saudi Arabia’s voluntary one million barrel per day production cut means for the oil market, ‘happy hour’ is a pretty fitting term, according to Rystad Energy’s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen.
Read full article here
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
