Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing

Instead of interrogating the energy industry, congressional leaders ought to focus on how we can support increased domestic oil and gas production.

That’s what Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President Ed Longanecker said in a statement about a recent hearing held by the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, titled ‘Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump’.

“America’s oil and gas companies do not set the market but are subject to it like the rest of the world,” Longanecker said in the statement, which was sent to Rigzone.

“Oil prices are determined through the complex web of commodity pricing, and in recent months, the market has undergone severe shocks including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising inflation, that have raised global oil prices,” Longanecker added in the statement.

“Instead of interrogating the energy industry, congressional leaders ought to focus on how we can support increased domestic oil and gas production, both for today and tomorrow. This includes expediting permits for U.S. LNG export facilities and pipeline infrastructure, lifting the ban on federal leasing and generally a more stable regulatory environment that provides certainty to producers and investors,” the TIPRO president went on to say.

“Overburdensome regulations, increased taxes and anti-oil and natural gas rhetoric will only exacerbate high energy prices and raise costs for American consumers,” Longanecker continued.

In opening remarks at the hearing, Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. said, “the American people are understandably fed up with these prices, and we are here today [Wednesday] to demand answers from Big Oil about when they will finally start providing the American people some relief”.

“As oil prices rise and Americans are hurting, the six oil companies testifying today [Wednesday] made more than $75 billion in profits between them last year. It’s also likely these companies will make even more this year,” Pallone added in the opening remarks.

“It’s now time for Big Oil to take some action to reduce the pain at the gas pump. I look forward to hearing from each of the witnesses today [Wednesday] about how their companies can help the American people instead of lining their own pockets,” Pallone went on to say.

The hearing, which took place on April 6, included the chairman and president of BP America Inc, David Lawler, the chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron Corporation, Michael K. Wirth, the president and chief executive officer of Devon Energy Corporation, Richard E. Muncrief, the chief executive officer of ExxonMobil Corporation, Darren W. Woods, the chief executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Scott D. Sheffield, and the president of Shell USA Inc, Gretchen Watkins.

