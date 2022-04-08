Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing
Instead of interrogating the energy industry, congressional leaders ought to focus on how we can support increased domestic oil and gas production.
That’s what Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) President Ed Longanecker said in a statement about a recent hearing held by the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, titled ‘Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump’.
“America’s oil and gas companies do not set the market but are subject to it like the rest of the world,” Longanecker said in the statement, which was sent to Rigzone.
“Oil prices are determined through the complex web of commodity pricing, and in recent months, the market has undergone severe shocks including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising inflation, that have raised global oil prices,” Longanecker added in the statement.
“Instead of interrogating the energy industry, congressional leaders ought to focus on how we can support increased domestic oil and gas production, both for today and tomorrow. This includes expediting permits for U.S. LNG export facilities and pipeline infrastructure, lifting the ban on federal leasing and generally a more stable regulatory environment that provides certainty to producers and investors,” the TIPRO president went on to say.
“Overburdensome regulations, increased taxes and anti-oil and natural gas rhetoric will only exacerbate high energy prices and raise costs for American consumers,” Longanecker continued.
In opening remarks at the hearing, Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. said, “the American people are understandably fed up with these prices, and we are here today [Wednesday] to demand answers from Big Oil about when they will finally start providing the American people some relief”.
“As oil prices rise and Americans are hurting, the six oil companies testifying today [Wednesday] made more than $75 billion in profits between them last year. It’s also likely these companies will make even more this year,” Pallone added in the opening remarks.
“It’s now time for Big Oil to take some action to reduce the pain at the gas pump. I look forward to hearing from each of the witnesses today [Wednesday] about how their companies can help the American people instead of lining their own pockets,” Pallone went on to say.
The hearing, which took place on April 6, included the chairman and president of BP America Inc, David Lawler, the chairman and chief executive officer of Chevron Corporation, Michael K. Wirth, the president and chief executive officer of Devon Energy Corporation, Richard E. Muncrief, the chief executive officer of ExxonMobil Corporation, Darren W. Woods, the chief executive officer of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Scott D. Sheffield, and the president of Shell USA Inc, Gretchen Watkins.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Global Energy Spending To Exceed $2Tn. O&G Leading The Way.
- Oil Prices Fall This Week as Supply News Takes Center Stage
- New North Sea Licensing Round Planned
- China Oil Demand Outlook Darkens
- Ithaca Energy Buys Cambo Operator Siccar Point
- Neptune Doubling Duva Gas Output To Quench European Thirst
- Germany Warns It Will Act to Secure Sufficient Gas Storage
- Oil and Gas Group Talks Big Oil Committee Hearing
- Controversial $12Bn Bay du Nord Project Approved Despite Protests
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- Manchin Issues Advice for Testifying Oil Execs
- Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Further
- Exxon Sanctions Yellowtail Development Offshore Guyana
- Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China
- Oil Supply, Demand and Prices Become Clear
- Exxon Gets Green Light For Yellowtail Project Off Guyana
- W&T Offshore Buys Remaining Stakes In Three GOM Fields
- Shell to Write Down as Much as $5B on Russia Exit
- Biden Admin Looking for Anything it Can Do to Reduce Fuel Prices
- A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
- Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- Top Headlines: A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and More
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- USA Labels Aramco Attack Act of Terrorism
- Oil Prices Could Hit $240 This Summer
- Pantheon Theta West Well Exceeds Pre-Drill Estimates