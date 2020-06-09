Oil and Gas Conversations Surge on Twitter

Oil and gas conversations have surged over 100 percent on Twitter over the last 90 days, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.

The business outlined that its Oil & Gas Exploration Influencer Platform, which it says tracks more than 100 leading industry experts on Twitter, saw a more than doubling in conversation volume during the February-April period in 2020 in comparison to the previous 90 days.

According to GlobalData’s analysis, “production cut” and “oil price crash” were popular themes among the oil and gas conversations. Other themes that appeared prominently among oil and gas conversations were “price war” and “employee layoff”, GlobalData highlighted.

“The Covid-19 induced oil demand plunge combined with the price war has really thrown the oil and gas industry into chaos. This environment of depressed oil prices and revenue and production declines will likely continue to present major challenges for oil and gas companies,” Prashant Saxena, GlobalData’s Influencer Expert, said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone on June 8.

“The outlook has somewhat improved across oil and gas markets as oil prices have rebounded from their April lows but, the situation still remains fluid with the potential second wave of Covid-19 infections, creating an extraordinary degree of uncertainty over what the full global impact of the virus will be,” Saxena added in the statement.

GlobalData’s Oil & Gas Exploration Influencer Platform tracks discussions around emerging trends, insights and overviews, new fields of innovation and technology, and other popular areas on Twitter, according to GlobalData. The Influencer Platform is a part of GlobalData’s Disruptor Database.

Formed in 2016, GlobalData describes itself as the gold standard data provider to the world’s largest industries. As well as serving the oil and gas sector, GlobalData covers industries such as mining, power, aerospace and technology.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com