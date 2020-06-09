Oil and Gas Conversations Surge on Twitter
Oil and gas conversations have surged over 100 percent on Twitter over the last 90 days, according to data and analytics company GlobalData.
The business outlined that its Oil & Gas Exploration Influencer Platform, which it says tracks more than 100 leading industry experts on Twitter, saw a more than doubling in conversation volume during the February-April period in 2020 in comparison to the previous 90 days.
According to GlobalData’s analysis, “production cut” and “oil price crash” were popular themes among the oil and gas conversations. Other themes that appeared prominently among oil and gas conversations were “price war” and “employee layoff”, GlobalData highlighted.
“The Covid-19 induced oil demand plunge combined with the price war has really thrown the oil and gas industry into chaos. This environment of depressed oil prices and revenue and production declines will likely continue to present major challenges for oil and gas companies,” Prashant Saxena, GlobalData’s Influencer Expert, said in a company statement which was sent to Rigzone on June 8.
“The outlook has somewhat improved across oil and gas markets as oil prices have rebounded from their April lows but, the situation still remains fluid with the potential second wave of Covid-19 infections, creating an extraordinary degree of uncertainty over what the full global impact of the virus will be,” Saxena added in the statement.
GlobalData’s Oil & Gas Exploration Influencer Platform tracks discussions around emerging trends, insights and overviews, new fields of innovation and technology, and other popular areas on Twitter, according to GlobalData. The Influencer Platform is a part of GlobalData’s Disruptor Database.
Formed in 2016, GlobalData describes itself as the gold standard data provider to the world’s largest industries. As well as serving the oil and gas sector, GlobalData covers industries such as mining, power, aerospace and technology.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- Weatherford CEO Departs Ahead of Shareholder Meeting
- Lacy to Succeed Ale at Southwestern
- Trice Out as Hurricane Energy CEO
- Oil and Gas Conversations Surge on Twitter
- Oversupply Is a Thing of the Past
- Occidental Eyes Mideast Assets in Play to Slash Debt
- McDermott Completes Pan Malaysia Project Scope
- Kvaerner Bags $100MM+ Aker BP Deal
- US Plans Sanctions to Halt Iran-Venezuela Oil Trade
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Orphan Well Stimulus Would Employ Displaced Workers
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Occidental Petroleum Hit with Litigation
- Traders Ask Why US Inventory Math Does Not Add Up
- Eni Restructures With Two New Business Groups
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318
- Murphy Oil Closing Legacy Arkansas, Calgary Offices
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Shale Faces Multibillion-Dollar Hedging Crunch
- BP America Names New Chairman, President