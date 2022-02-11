Oil and Gas Contract Value Sees 77 Percent Boost
The oil and gas industry saw a 77 percent increase in overall contract value in the fourth quarter of 2021, although there was a decrease of 14 percent in the number of contracts.
That’s according to data and analytics company GlobalData, which recently released a report on global oil and gas industry contracts. The report revealed that the overall contract value increased from $34.32 billion in the third quarter to $60.84 billion in the fourth quarter. The number of deals was said to have declined from 1,608 in the third quarter to 1,383 in the fourth quarter.
Operation and maintenance deals represented 48 percent of the total contracts in the fourth quarter, followed by procurement with 19 percent, GlobalData revealed.
“Notable contracts that made significant contributions in terms of value include Saudi Aramco’s 16 contracts, with a combined worth of $10 billion for the subsurface and engineering, procurement, and construction works for the development of the Jafurah shale gas field in Saudi Arabia,” Pritam Kad, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone.
“Moreover, rising crude oil prices and improved margins helped to gain further momentum for contracts activity,” Kad added in the statement.
Other notable contracts were said to include Yinson Holdings subsidiaries’ two contracts with Petrobras for the charter, and operation and maintenance services for the Integrado Parque das Baleias (IPB) Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating offshore Brazil. ADNOC Drilling’s five-year drilling services agreement worth $3.8 billion with ADNOC Onshore for the provision of drilling, workover, and other well services in the United Arab Emirates was also highlighted as a notable deal.
In November last year, GlobalData noted that oil and gas contract activity remained relatively stable in the third quarter of 2021. The sector recorded a “nominal” six percent decrease in the number of contracts and a two percent decrease in disclosed contract value in the third quarter of last year, GlobalData highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone at the time. In terms of scope, operation and maintenance was said to have represented 41 percent of the total contracts during the period, followed by procurement with 19 percent.
In August last year, GlobalData noted in a statement sent to Rigzone that oil and gas contract activity declined following “relatively stable” activity in the first quarter of 2021.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Big Oil Pumping Cash as If $100 Oil is Here
- Inpex To Splash Up To $38B In Growth Areas
- Market Watcher Says Be Prepared for the Unexpected
- Windfall Tax No Solution For Energy Crisis, OGA Chairman Says
- Equinor Exercises $1.3B Options
- Giant Heerema Vessel To Install Ichthys Module
- Oil and Gas Contract Value Sees 77 Percent Boost
- Removal Of Veslefrikk Platforms Given Thumbs Up
- Surging Diesel Strains Asia Truckers
- Gambia Puts Block A1 On The Market Again
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Is a Shale Re-Boom on the Cards?
- At Least Three Dead After FPSO Trinity Spirit Explosion In Nigeria
- TotalEnergies, CNOOC Launch Development Of Lake Albert Project
- Biden Says No Nord Stream 2 if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Energy Firms Defend Net-Zero After U.K. Reconsiders Policy
- TotalEnergies Withdraws from USA Gulf of Mexico Project
- OGA Looking For New CEO As Samuel Setting Up For Exit
- BP Jumps from $5.6B Loss to Near $13B Profit
- USA Attempting to Tame Oil Prices Via Iran Deal
- COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find
- Top Headlines: USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden and More
- Watch: FPSO Catches Fire And Sinks Offshore Nigeria
- Gas Sees Biggest 1-Day Price Increase Since 1990
- Bechtel To Start Construction Of $30B Driftwood LNG Plant In April
- Royal Dutch Shell Changes Name
- A Perfect Storm for Diesel Prices
- Top Headlines: COPL Makes Significant Wyoming Oil Find and More
- USA Oil Production Surge Goes Unnoticed
- ADNOC Comments on Fire