Oil and Gas Contract Value Sees 77 Percent Boost

Overall contract value increased from $34.32 billion in the third quarter to $60.84 billion in the fourth quarter.

The oil and gas industry saw a 77 percent increase in overall contract value in the fourth quarter of 2021, although there was a decrease of 14 percent in the number of contracts.

That’s according to data and analytics company GlobalData, which recently released a report on global oil and gas industry contracts. The report revealed that the overall contract value increased from $34.32 billion in the third quarter to $60.84 billion in the fourth quarter. The number of deals was said to have declined from 1,608 in the third quarter to 1,383 in the fourth quarter.

Operation and maintenance deals represented 48 percent of the total contracts in the fourth quarter, followed by procurement with 19 percent, GlobalData revealed.

“Notable contracts that made significant contributions in terms of value include Saudi Aramco’s 16 contracts, with a combined worth of $10 billion for the subsurface and engineering, procurement, and construction works for the development of the Jafurah shale gas field in Saudi Arabia,” Pritam Kad, an oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone.

“Moreover, rising crude oil prices and improved margins helped to gain further momentum for contracts activity,” Kad added in the statement.

Other notable contracts were said to include Yinson Holdings subsidiaries’ two contracts with Petrobras for the charter, and operation and maintenance services for the Integrado Parque das Baleias (IPB) Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel operating offshore Brazil. ADNOC Drilling’s five-year drilling services agreement worth $3.8 billion with ADNOC Onshore for the provision of drilling, workover, and other well services in the United Arab Emirates was also highlighted as a notable deal.

In November last year, GlobalData noted that oil and gas contract activity remained relatively stable in the third quarter of 2021. The sector recorded a “nominal” six percent decrease in the number of contracts and a two percent decrease in disclosed contract value in the third quarter of last year, GlobalData highlighted in a statement sent to Rigzone at the time. In terms of scope, operation and maintenance was said to have represented 41 percent of the total contracts during the period, followed by procurement with 19 percent.

In August last year, GlobalData noted in a statement sent to Rigzone that oil and gas contract activity declined following “relatively stable” activity in the first quarter of 2021.

