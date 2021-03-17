Oil and Gas Charter Flight Demand Surging

Thanks to disruptions in commercial aviation, bookings for charter flights for oil and gas crews have risen dramatically, according to the global aircraft charter broker Air Charter Service (ACS).

ACS recently reported triple-digit-percentage increases in workforce logistics flight bookings and inquiries from energy, oil, gas, and mining companies. The firm stated that inquiries have risen 145% and bookings 120% year-over-year. Moreover, the company expects the surge to continue as oil and gas firms seek to ensure long-term connectivity for crews traveling to and from operations worldwide.

“It is evident that commercial flight schedules may take a number of years to return to their original, pre-pandemic capacity,” ACS observed in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “The near collapse in demand for business travel, as well as the leisure sector, during the pandemic has impacted the number of routes, frequency and size of aircraft being used.”

ACS Group Commercial Jets Director Matthew Purton pointed out that oil and gas clients will continue to face limited options to fly commercially given the more niche routes upon which they frequently rely. Moreover, he said that multiple companies are increasingly consolidating personnel onto one flight to make chartering a more viable option.

Purton also informed Rigzone about regions where bookings have been particularly robust.

“There has always been an African market, but we are now receiving even more requests between South America and Africa, as well as Australian companies looking for movements around Africa,” he said. “Panama has been a common request, as well as workers originating in The Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand traveling to Europe or Africa.”

In addition, Purton referenced places that companies are seeking to avoid given coronavirus-related developments.

“We have seen a surge in requests to try and bypass countries linked to COVID mutations or countries that require quarantine at the end destination,” he explained. “An example would be avoiding the UAE, which has restrictions on arrival to the U.K. even if there is a transit stop at Dubai, for example.”

