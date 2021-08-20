OGUK Welcomes Publication of UK Hydrogen Strategy

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has welcomed the publication of the UK’s hydrogen strategy.

OGUK’s Sustainability Director Mike Tholen highlighted that the “much awaited” strategy will enable hydrogen to be a “vital resource as one of the multitude of low-carbon solutions we now require”.

“This provides a clear long-term signal that government is committed to building a world-leading UK hydrogen economy and sets out how it will work with industry to achieve this,” Tholen said in an OGUK statement.

“Consistent with the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan, our North Sea Transition Deal and our Methane Action Plan alike, this strategy can help energy communities realize the full potential of this alternative fuel,” he added.

Tholen noted that the recognized need for the development of green and blue hydrogen is a sentiment OGUK echoes.

“All options should be made viable if we are to transform the UK’s energy system to a sustainable one,” Tholen said. “We look forward to working with the UK government to consult on this and help develop hydrogen, as well as the other necessary low-carbon solutions we know will be needed to reach net zero,” the OGUK representative went on to say.

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it had launched a plan for a “world-leading” hydrogen economy. Tens of thousands of jobs, billions of dollars in investment and new export opportunities will be unlocked through the plans, the UK government outlined.

“[Tuesday] marks the start of the UK’s hydrogen revolution,” Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said in a government statement.

“This home-grown clean energy source has the potential to transform the way we power our lives and will be essential to tackling climate change and reaching net zero,” he added in the statement.

“With the potential to provide a third of the UK’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the UK as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it,” Kwarteng went on to say.

