OGUK Warns Up To 30,000 Jobs Could be Lost

Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the sector within the next 12-18 months, following the outbreak of the pandemic.

A “significant” number of supply chain and exploration and production companies have reported that they will need to examine redundancies this year, alongside the use of the government Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, according to a new report from OGUK, which highlighted that some companies had already cut jobs.

In the report - which warned of tumbling capital expenditure, operating expenditure and drilling activity - OGUK said it is imperative that the government works closely with industry to minimize the impact on employment.

The trade association proposed a three-stage plan which it said could help protect jobs and companies now and ensure that activity can recover more quickly as the industry emerges from this “challenging period”. The three stages of the plan, in consecutive order, are dubbed Supporting Industry Now, Stimulating the Recovery and Accelerating Net Zero.

“Like so many industries, our members have been profoundly impacted by Covid-19,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“With historic low oil and gas prices coming so soon after one of the most severe downturns our sector has experienced, these findings confirm an especially bleak outlook for the UK’s oil and gas industry,” Michie added.

“If the UK is to maintain its supply of domestic energy, protect jobs and build the critical infrastructure it needs to transition to a net zero future,” the OGUK head continued.

Over 300,000 jobs are currently supported in the UK by oil and gas production, according to OGUK’s website, which shows that nearly 60 percent of these are in England and around 40 percent are in Scotland.

OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. It is a not-for-profit organization that was established in April 2007.

