OGUK Share Fair Goes Digital
Oil & Gas UK’s (OGUK) Share Fair, which the industry body describes as one of the offshore oil and gas industry’s most significant business development events, is going digital this year, OGUK has revealed.
Instead of its usual format of a one-day in person event, the Share Fair will be turned into a series of free webinars in 2020. The first digital event, which is scheduled to take place on July 1, will feature the forward work plans of Spirit Energy.
“Transforming Share Fair from a one-day event into a series of free webinars throughout the year will provide our much-beleaguered supply chain with regular access to timely information, early engagement with potential clients and insight of forthcoming contracts on offer,” Matt Abraham, OGUK’s supply chain director, said in an organization statement.
“They’re focused on driving stronger engagement between operators, contractors and the wider supply chain, highlighting how businesses can connect with key people in each organization and gain access to a panel of experts at each event,” he added.
Over the next few months, OGUK’s Share Fair webinars will include BP, Equinor, Perenco, Petrofac, Total and Worley, Abraham revealed.
Nick Gorton, the procurement and supply chain director at Spirit Energy, said, “OGUK’s Share Fair has always been an important event for Spirit Energy”.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to connect with our supply chain partners and share our plans,” he added.
Earlier this year, OGUK postponed several of its events this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, according to its website. Established in April 2007, the not-for-profit organization is based in London and counts Shell, BP, Exxon, Chevron and Eni among its members, as well as several other contractors, operators and associates.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
