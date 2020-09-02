OGUK Roadmap 2035 On Track

Industry body Oil & Gas UK has revealed that its Roadmap 2035 campaign is on course, despite the recent challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that its Roadmap 2035 campaign is on course, despite the recent challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than eight actions identified by the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry as essential if it is to realize a successful future in a lower carbon world have already been delivered, with a further 20 underway, according to OGUK.

“The UK offshore oil and gas industry has the essential expertise to help the UK meet its climate ambitions by 2050 while at the same time providing affordable energy for households and families, supporting jobs, and creating exciting energy jobs of the future,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“Despite the challenges heaped on the sector by the coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices, a number of actions of Roadmap 2035 have already been delivered and many more are underway,” Michie added.

“This progress is testament to the fact that our industry is changing and is committed to positive change for the long term,” Michie went on to say.

Graham Hollis, an office senior partner for Deloitte in Aberdeen, said, “there is no doubt that the sector is under immense pressure as businesses grapple with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the fallout from the Saudi-Russia price war”.

“Despite this, it is promising to see the strong progress being made and the sector’s willingness to enact positive change while continuing its important role in maintaining jobs and affordable energy,” Hollis added.

“It is crucial that this momentum is maintained, and businesses must continue to innovate and collaborate to deliver on the ambitions of Roadmap 2035 and ensure the country’s future, sustainable energy mix,” Hollis continued.

Michael Burns, an energy partner at law firm Ashurst, said, “it's extremely positive news that, despite the setbacks presented by Covid-19 and oil price instability, the UK oil and gas industry has continued to make headway towards the energy transition”.

Roadmap 2035 was one of the first UK industry responses to government commitments to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the UK and 2045 in Scotland, according to OGUK. The roadmap was published at Offshore Europe in 2019 and commits the sector to a range of actions to help meet the UK’s energy needs, support jobs, develop new technologies, cut emissions and expand export opportunities.

