OGUK Reveals 2020 Award Winners
Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has announced the winners of its awards digitally for the first time ever.
Hundreds attended the 2020 event through YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook live as a total of 27 finalists, from more than 90 entrants, contended for OGUK’s ten awards.
“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists for their phenomenal achievements,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.
“It was an amazing event, with the offshore oil and gas industry coming together to celebrate its best and brightest in what has been one of the strongest headwinds our sector has ever had to face,” Michie added.
“Although we could not be together in person, it is so important to highlight the progress our supply chain and businesses have made, and the continuous hard work of the people throughout our industry,” Michie continued.
The OGUK representative described the celebration as a “super way” to acknowledge great people, achievements and delivery, despite the current challenges the industry faces.
“Looking to 2021, I believe the North Sea grit the people in our industry are known for will continue to help us move forward, with courage, co-operation and commitment,” Michie said.
The full list of award winners can be seen below:
Individual award winners:
- Apprentice of the Year – Scott Milligan, Trainee Mechanical Technician, CNOOC International
- Graduate of the Year – Connor Robb, Project Manager, Baker Hughes
- Mentor of the Year – John Hogg, HSSEQ Director, TAQA Bratani Ltd
Company award winners:
- Workforce Engagement – Spirit Energy
- Business Innovation SME – Omniscient Safety Innovations Ltd
- Business Innovation Large Enterprise – Petrofac
- Diversity & Inclusion – Baker Hughes
- Energy Transition – TOTAL E&P UK Ltd
- Excellence in Decommissioning – Fairfield Energy Ltd
Audience Award - Omniscient Safety Innovations
OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, according to the organization’s website. It is a not-for-profit organization that was established back in April 2007.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
