OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey

Industry body Oil & Gas UK has launched a new survey to help companies understand how they work together in the industry.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has announced that it has launched a new survey to help companies understand how they work together in the industry.

OGUK said the survey is open to all OGUK members and noted that it will measure the extent of cooperative business behaviors. The new Working as One survey, which builds on a collaboration survey previously undertaken with Deloitte, will encourage suppliers to rate the cooperative behaviors of their peers as well as clients for the first time. The survey will also look at the uptake of supply chain principles adopted by the industry, according to OGUK.

Feedback from the survey will provide data for future industry publications aimed at driving continuous improvement in business collaboration and competitiveness, OGUK noted. The survey is now open and will be available to the industry until it closes on November 5.

“Our industry has a great supply chain of companies which help producers develop the energy and products we use in our everyday lives,” OGUK’s continuous improvement manager Emily Taylor said in an organization statement.

“Everyone has a part to play in improving how we do business and OGUK’s supply chain principles set the standard for us all. We know there’s still much more work to be done, which is why we’re keen to get feedback from as many people as possible,” Taylor added in the statement.

OGUK and Deloitte have run a UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) Upstream Collaboration report since 2015, which surveys the industry to generate data to create a collaboration index. The industry body has also launched several new surveys recently, including the “first of its kind” diversity and inclusion (D&I) survey and the first ever UKCS data and digital maturity survey.

The D&I survey, which was developed with Robert Gordon University, will deliver a baseline for diversity and inclusion demographic and sentiment within the sector and act as an essential catalyst for progress and change, according to OGUK. Described as a key piece of research, the data and digital maturity survey - which was developed by OGUK, Technology Leadership Board, the Oil and Gas Technology Centre and Opportunity North East, with support from Deloitte – is said to be assessing the pace and extent of digitalization across the sector.

In April last year, OGUK also launched a survey in a bid to help find solutions to the problems faced by the supply chain as it dealt with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices.

OGUK counts BP, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Chevron, Eni and Shell among its members, as well as many other oil and gas companies. The organization describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com