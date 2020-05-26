OGUK Launches Knowledge Sharing Network
Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has launched a new online knowledge sharing network which it says aims to encourage companies to work collaboratively to share problems and source solutions to their efficiency challenges.
The Problem-Solving Network, which can be accessed via OGUK’s Efficiency Hub, allows users to post their problems and have them reviewed by OGUK’s Continuous Improvement Network (CIN). CIN members will apply their expertise to sourcing specialists in their field and finding answers, according to OGUK.
“Making oil and gas production more efficient is a huge undertaking for companies facing the triple whammy of oil and gas price reductions plus Covid-19, but the Problem-Solving Network enables companies to make quick connections and find support amongst their peers to help them achieve continuous business improvement,” Emily Taylor, OGUK’s Continuous Improvement Manager, said in an organization statement.
“From testing the demand for the Network, we’ve seen participants requesting information on topics including how to donate personal protection equipment (PPE) to the NHS and where to find examples of collaboration good practice,” Taylor added.
“We can harness our sector’s ingenuity to find solutions to support our world-class supply chain, prolonging the productive life of the North Sea to ensure we have a sustainable industry that can help deliver a net zero basin,” Taylor continued.
Phil Simons, VP North Sea and Canada at Subsea 7 and chair of the industry’s Efficiency Task Force, said, “recognizing the value of collaboration when tackling any immense challenge – the Problem-Solving Network can quickly partner good practice and expertise with ingenuity and opportunity”.
“Solving problems can be a complex and lengthy process, but it is speed and simplicity that we should push for now. This network provides a vehicle for connecting knowledge in a simple, structured and accurate way, to help quickly and clearly understand each problem and then form the foundations of a safe and cost-effective solution,” Simons added.
OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. Its members include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
