OGUK Launches First of a Kind Survey

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has announced that it has launched a first of its kind diversity and inclusion (D&I) survey, which it says will deliver a baseline for D&I demographic and sentiment within the sector and act as an essential catalyst for progress and change.

The anonymous and confidential survey will remain open until December 31, with results expected in the first quarter of next year. It is accessible to all individuals within the oil and gas industry, including those who may recently have retired, or are currently off work or between jobs but are able to share input from their experience at previous organizations. The survey has been developed by OGUK’s Diversity and Inclusion Task Group with Robert Gordon University.

In a statement posted on its website, OGUK noted that, as the energy mix becomes increasingly integrated, differences of perspective and background will be the key to harnessing the new ideas, disruptive innovations and future ways of working that will propel us forward. The organization said the feedback provided by survey participants will play a pivotal role in promoting D&I, which it added will be a critical success factor in the industry’s journey towards realizing Roadmap 2035.

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our industry-wide survey on diversity and inclusion,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“This is an important piece of work that will enable us to really understand where we are as an industry and where we need to get to, in order to attract and retain the talent we need to secure our future by providing solutions to some of the key challenges facing our sector in the short and longer term,” Michie added.

“It will ensure we are shining a spotlight on good examples of D&I practice, as well as initiatives to drive and improve inclusion and diversity,” Michie continued.

Craig Shanaghey, the D&I Task Group chair, and president of operations services for Europe and Africa at Wood, said, “the challenges we are facing as an industry require us to collectively think, behave, and act differently”.

“At this critical juncture, we will only be able to turn those challenges into opportunities by unlocking the full potential of our talent pool; by creating the space for diversity of thought and perspective that are essential as we race to keep pace with the fast-changing world around us,” he added.

