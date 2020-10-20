OGUK Launches Digital Decom Conference

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that it is launching its first ever virtual decommissioning conference.

Taking place from November 24 to 25, the event will allow delegates to gain access to a fully immersive experience, including virtual exhibition stands and online networking, OGUK outlined. Topics on the agenda for the conference include the UK’s ambition to become a global hub of excellence, evolving developments in regulation and a focus on developing the skills needed to support future decommissioning needs.

The digital decommissioning conference will be supported by experts from the Oil and Gas Authority and its Decommissioning Task Force, the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, the Oil and Gas Technology Centre, Decom North Sea, Robert Gordon University and the Aberdeen section of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.

Representatives from the Health and Safety Executive and Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning will also be presenting at the event.

“Reliable and definitive information is invaluable in uncertain times,” OGUK’s decommissioning manager, Joe Leask, said in an organization statement.

“OGUK’s Offshore Decommissioning conference will draw on the expertise of leading figures in decommissioning from around the world, providing delegates with the latest insight on the pressures, challenges and opportunities on the horizon,” he added.

“Whatever the limitations imposed by Covid-19, this event is an ideal opportunity to engage with delegates and take stock of where the sector is, and where it fits into the global low carbon context,” Leask went on to say.

In June this year, OGUK revealed that its Share Fair, which it called one of the offshore oil and gas industry’s most significant business development events, was going digital. In May, the organization held its first-ever D&I webinar to further explore opportunities to improve diversity and inclusion in the UK oil and gas industry.

