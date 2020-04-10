OGUK Hosts Webinars to Help Firms Through Pandemic
Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) is hosting a series of webinars for its member companies to learn more about the support available to them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization’s first webinar took place on Thursday and focused on the furlough scheme, which is the business support package the UK government has made available to employers through the temporary coronavirus job retention scheme. Attendees heard an overview of how the furlough scheme works and had the opportunity to ask an expert panel questions.
OGUK is scheduled to host a second webinar on April 14. This will focus on the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS), the Covid-19 corporate financing facility (CCFF) and VAT relief.
Speakers for this webinar are scheduled to be announced closer to the time. Emily Taylor, OGUK’s continuous improvement manager, has encouraged participants to send in questions before the webinar to EmTaylor@oilandgasuk.co.uk.
“Many companies in our industry, especially in the supply chain, are still financially fragile after the previous downturn so the UK Government’s commitment to supporting both workers and companies is very welcome,” Matt Abraham, OGUK’s supply chain director, said in an organization statement.
“It’s now crucial for us to ensure these companies understand how they can effectively access the money they need to maintain their cash flow through these challenging times,” he added.
OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. The not-for-profit organization, which was established back in April 2007, counts BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total among its members.
As of April 9, the UK has seen 60,737 confirmed cases of the virus, with 7,097 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). The total number of confirmed cases and deaths, as of April 9, stands at 1.43 million and 85,522 respectively, according to WHO.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Apache Finds Very Substantial Oil Resource
- NexTier Begins Layoffs in Oklahoma
- ProPetro Execs, Board Take Salary Cuts
- Newpark Shrinks Workforce, Salaries
- Mexico Makes OPEC+ Oil-Output Cuts Deal With Trump
- EQT Finalizes Electric Frac Contract
- Patterson-UTI's Executive Chairman Retires
- OPEC+ Confirms Production Cut Details
- 175-Well North Sea Orders Go to Ardyne
- Refining and Oil Export Slowdowns Among Top Issues
- Oxy Shuffles Leadership, Appoints New CFO
- Halliburton Lays Off Staff in Oklahoma
- New Oil Discovery Made in US GOM
- Some US Oil Refineries May Be About to Shut
- Oxy Seeks Federal Lifeline For US Oil Industry
- Bankrupt Alta Mesa Accepts Lower Bid With $220MM Sale
- Feds to Offer 77MM Barrels of Oil Storage to Producers
- Vallourec, Universal Pressure Pumping Add to Oilpatch Layoffs
- Liberty Oilfield Services Makes Staff, Salary Cuts
- Marathon Will Take Frac Holidays to Cut Spending
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Shell Halts Ethane Cracker Construction