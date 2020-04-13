OGUK Hosts First Ever Young Pros Webinar

Industry body Oil & Gas UK is hosting its first ever Industry Insights webinar for young professionals on April 22.

More than 250 people have already signed up to attend the web meeting, according to OGUK, which says the free event offers a “virtual opportunity to network and learn from industry leaders amidst unprecedented times due to a turbulent oil price and the Covid-19 pandemic”.

Emily Taylor, OGUK’s continuous improvement manager, will host a panel session at the event, which will include speakers Deirdre Michie, OGUK’s chief executive, Jennifer Craw, chief executive of Opportunity North East (ONE), and Ashley Thomas from BP, OGUK’s Apprentice of the Year 2019.

“It remains uncertain as to how the market is going to develop in the coming months as the coronavirus impact evolves each day,” Ross Dornan, OGUK’s market intelligence manager, said in an organization statement.

“However, the people coming into our industry now are among the most important voices in shaping its future—and this is particularly key as we transition to a low carbon economy,” he added.

“This free webinar is a great opportunity to connect and get involved. It will allow people to develop their understanding of the current landscape, whilst ensuring their voices are heard when they are needed more than ever,” Dornan continued.

OGUK has hosted two Industry Insight events over the past year. One of these focused solely on interns and was attended by over 100 young people with placements in operator, service and supply chain companies, OGUK outlined.

OGUK revealed last week that it is also hosting a series of webinars for its member companies to learn more about the support available to them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of April 12, there have been almost 79,000 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 9,875 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com