OGUK Explores Decom in a Low Carbon Future

Industry body Oil & Gas UK is exploring decommissioning in a low carbon future in its first virtual conference on November 24-25.

The free event, which is open to all, will deliver eleven interactive sessions over its two day running period. In a statement posted on its website, OGUK said it hopes the session will harness the power of different perspectives, challenge established norms and drive new conversations about decommissioning in the broader energy world.

“Tackling climate change is a global priority and our industry has the essential expertise to help make a difference,” Joe Leask, OGUK’s decommissioning manager, said in an organization statement.

“This session will examine the rapidly changing energy landscape and how we can meet our decommissioning obligations in an even more sustainable way. We know our skills and supply chain will play a big role in developing the low carbon solutions we need to meet climate change targets,” he added.

RGU Energy Transition Institute Director Paul de Leeuw, who is taking part in the event, said, “decommissioning better and greener will have a key role to play in the transition to a lower carbon future”.

“To do this effectively, we will need sector leading skills, capabilities and technologies. Combined with future decommissioning requirements in the renewables, hydrogen and CCUS sectors, the industry has a unique opportunity to create a new, world class energy decommissioning workforce,” he added.

“This session will be a great opportunity to bring together industry leaders, experts and decommissioning professionals to discuss these challenges and to provide new, stimulating insights on how we can collectively set this up for success,” de Leeuw went on to say.

The event has already attracted more than 550 registrations, according to OGUK, which said participants can access a fully immersive experience enabling them to interact with industry experts, visit virtual exhibition stands and engage in online networking.

