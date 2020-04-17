OGUK Encourages Companies to Pass on PPE

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) is encouraging oil and gas companies to donate or lend personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers.

In a blog posted on the organization’s website, OGUK said equipment such as facemasks, goggles and other masks are widely needed by healthcare workers across the UK. Other items including chemical protection suits, paper coveralls, overshoes and contact safety gloves may also be helpful, OGUK outlined.

“As we know, the NHS and care providers across the country are in working in very uncertain times and facing unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” OGUK stated in the blog.

“This is coupled with the ongoing demand for PPE equipment to protect not only key workers and staff, but hospital patients and care home residents,” OGUK added.

“We’re supporting a grassroots campaign with TSG Marine to encourage everyone to check what they have and donate it or lend it to those that need it the most; our heroic key workers on the frontline, putting themselves at risk to keep us safe,” OGUK continued.

The organization highlighted in the blog that many companies within the industry are already donating spare PPE equipment.

Over the course of April, OGUK has hosted a series of webinars for its member companies to learn more about the support available to them in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The organization has also set up a Covid-19 section on its website, which provides weekly updates relevant to oil and gas companies.

As of April 16, there have been 98,480 confirmed cases of the virus in the UK, with 12,868 deaths, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization (WHO). Globally, there have been 1.99 million confirmed cases, with 130,885 deaths, as of April 16, WHO data shows.

