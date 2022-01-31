OGUK Dropping Oil and Gas from Name

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has announced that it is expanding to include low carbon offshore energy technologies that its members are developing.

The move, which was said to follow a year-long strategic review, will see OGUK change its name to Offshore Energies UK from February 14, the organization revealed. Existing OGUK members approved the new strategic direction at an annual general meeting in December last year, the organization highlighted.​

OGUK outlined that the development reflects the evolving nature of the industry in creating the diverse mix of energy generating systems needed to achieve net zero.​ The organization said it will continue to champion the oil and gas sector but also support those with an interest in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen production and​ offshore wind.​

​“Our members are investing in cleaner energies, boosting the technologies needed to support jobs, communities and the UK’s energy security – and to drive the transition to low-carbon energy,” OGUK CEO Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

​“Following an extensive strategic review, we recognized that we too need to evolve to reflect what is happening in our sector. Working with our members, we are driving forward towards the net zero energy future we all want to see. Our innovative companies, people and communities will add value to the UK economy as we build an integrated offshore energy sector,” Michie added in the statement.

​“This is a natural next step for our organization, which builds on our heritage of proudly championing the UK’s oil and gas industry. Extending our representation to include renewable and carbon cutting industries will better reflect the agile nature of the companies involved in energy production,” Michie went on to say.

OGUK is the latest in a long line of oil and gas entities to change its name. Earlier this month, Shell confirmed that it had changed its name from Royal Dutch Shell plc to Shell plc. Qatar Petroleum changed its name to QatarEnergy in October last year, Total revealed that it was changing its name to TotalEnergies in May 2021, and Statoil changed its name to Equinor back in May 2018.

