OGUK Creates New Integrated Directorate

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) announced Tuesday that it has created a new integrated directorate.

The group stated that it is driving its supply chain agenda forward by appointing Katy Heidenreich as the director responsible for leading the group’s supply chain and operations activities.

Heidenrich will build on the “significant progress” achieved by Matt Abraham, according to OGUK, which noted that Abraham is leaving the group to take up a leadership role in a “major contractor company” after two and a half years as OGUK’s supply chain and exports director.

In her new role, Heidenrich will focus on supply chain activities while progressing initiatives aimed at increasing UK Continental Shelf activity to sustain jobs across the sector’s supply chain, OGUK stated.

Heidenrich’s supply chain experience includes 27 years in the oil and gas industry working in technical and senior management roles in the UK, Norway and Azerbaijan. She joined OGUK in 2015 after 15 years with Schlumberger oilfield services.

“Our industry has the essential expertise to help the UK meet its climate ambitions by 2050 and power the green recovery,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an OGUK statement.

“At the same time, we can help keep costs low for households and families, retain jobs and create new roles for the future,” Michie added.

“Supporting a sustainable recovery is at the heart of all this, and Katy will have a critical role in bringing the supply chain together with our operations to support much needed recovery, at pace. Katy’s expertise in optimizing operations to help unlock investment will help stimulate much needed activity for our world-class but fragile supply chain,” Michie continued.

The OGUK chief went on to say that she was grateful to Abraham for his contribution to OGUK and industry “during some of our most challenging times”. Abraham joined OGUK in 2018 as the director of the supply chain and health, safety and environment team.

OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. The not-for-profit organization was established back in April 2007.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com