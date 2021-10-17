OGUK Awards Return to Aberdeen
Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that its yearly awards show is returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 8, following a first ever digital awards show in 2020.
The awards, which seek to recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals across several categories, will also be live streamed for anyone unable to attend, OGUK highlighted. Last year’s event was held digitally for the first time ever in response to the pandemic.
“We are delighted to welcome you back to the P&J Live in Aberdeen to celebrate the best and brightest of the industry,” OGUK said in an organization statement.
“If you can't make the trip to Aberdeen, do not fret, we will be live streaming the ceremony to your office, living room, garden shed, or wherever you might be,” the organization added.
A full list of finalists for the 2021 awards can be seen below. Winners will be announced at the event on December 8.
Apprentice of the Year
Finalists
- Grant Finnigan, Swagelok Scotland
- Joel Murray, ASCO Group
- Sam Tinning, bp
Graduate of the Year
Finalists
- Emma Farquharson, bp
- Kushagra Kohli, Shell U.K. Limited
- Callum Thomson, Shell U.K. Limited
Mentor of the Year
Finalists
- Ollie Folayan, PD&MS Group
- Kate Fraser, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited
- Lee McLean, Proserv Controls
Excellence in Decommissioning
Finalists
- AGR Well Management
- Petrofac
- Shell U.K. Limited
Energy Transition
Finalists
- Equinor
- Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited
- Worley
Diversity and Inclusion
Finalists
- EnQuest plc
- Spirit Energy
- Worley
Workforce Engagement
Finalists
- ChampionX
- Oil Spill Response Ltd.
- Stork
Business Innovation – SME
Finalists
- FENNEX Ltd
- FutureOn
- Imrandd
Business Innovation – Large Enterprise
Finalists
- bp, Baker Hughes, Odfjell Drilling
- Neptune Energy, National Grid Gas Transmission, Perenco UK and Shell U.K. Limited
- TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited
To see a list of last year’s winners, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Dems Begin Scrutiny of Abandoned Oil Equipment
- BP To Buy All Crude Oil From Cliff Head Field
- Energy Squeeze Triggers Unusual Cushing Decline
- Energy Sector Rally Continues
- Brent Tops $85 While WTI Completes Eighth Week of Gains
- Subsea 7, Schlumberger Get Sakarya Field Gig Offshore Turkey
- RockRose Snaps Up 16 SSE's UK North Sea Assets
- Shell-Backed Co Buys Solar Startup
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- USA EIA Bumps Up Oil Price Forecast
- Maersk Rig Drilling World Record Well Offshore Angola
- TC Energy, Nikola in Large Scale Hydrogen Team Up
- Top Headlines: Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids and More
- Oxy Sells Ghana Assets for $750MM
- North America Rig Count More Than Doubles
- Halliburton Strikes Electric Frac Deal
- Petrofac, Gazprom Team Up To Promote Russia's Energy Industry
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- First Fully Automated Land Rig Drills First Well
- Permian Shale Oil Is Booming Again
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Shell Sheds Egypt Onshore Assets Days After Permian Exit
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment