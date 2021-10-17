SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

OGUK Awards Return to Aberdeen

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Sunday, October 17, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
OGUK Awards Return to Aberdeen
The OGUK Awards are returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 8.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that its yearly awards show is returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 8, following a first ever digital awards show in 2020.

The awards, which seek to recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals across several categories, will also be live streamed for anyone unable to attend, OGUK highlighted. Last year’s event was held digitally for the first time ever in response to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to welcome you back to the P&J Live in Aberdeen to celebrate the best and brightest of the industry,” OGUK said in an organization statement.

“If you can't make the trip to Aberdeen, do not fret, we will be live streaming the ceremony to your office, living room, garden shed, or wherever you might be,” the organization added.

A full list of finalists for the 2021 awards can be seen below. Winners will be announced at the event on December 8.

Apprentice of the Year

Finalists

  • Grant Finnigan, Swagelok Scotland
  • Joel Murray, ASCO Group
  • Sam Tinning, bp

Graduate of the Year

Finalists

  • Emma Farquharson, bp
  • Kushagra Kohli, Shell U.K. Limited
  • Callum Thomson, Shell U.K. Limited

Mentor of the Year

Finalists

  • Ollie Folayan, PD&MS Group
  • Kate Fraser, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited
  • Lee McLean, Proserv Controls

Excellence in Decommissioning

Finalists

  • AGR Well Management
  • Petrofac
  • Shell U.K. Limited

Energy Transition

Finalists

  • Equinor
  • Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited
  • Worley

Diversity and Inclusion

Finalists

  • EnQuest plc
  • Spirit Energy
  • Worley

Workforce Engagement

Finalists

  • ChampionX
  • Oil Spill Response Ltd.
  • Stork

Business Innovation – SME

Finalists

  • FENNEX Ltd
  • FutureOn
  • Imrandd

Business Innovation – Large Enterprise

Finalists

  • bp, Baker Hughes, Odfjell Drilling
  • Neptune Energy, National Grid Gas Transmission, Perenco UK and Shell U.K. Limited
  • TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited

To see a list of last year’s winners, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


Most Popular Articles