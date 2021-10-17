OGUK Awards Return to Aberdeen

The OGUK Awards are returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 8.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed that its yearly awards show is returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen on December 8, following a first ever digital awards show in 2020.

The awards, which seek to recognize and celebrate the achievements of businesses and individuals across several categories, will also be live streamed for anyone unable to attend, OGUK highlighted. Last year’s event was held digitally for the first time ever in response to the pandemic.

“We are delighted to welcome you back to the P&J Live in Aberdeen to celebrate the best and brightest of the industry,” OGUK said in an organization statement.

“If you can't make the trip to Aberdeen, do not fret, we will be live streaming the ceremony to your office, living room, garden shed, or wherever you might be,” the organization added.

A full list of finalists for the 2021 awards can be seen below. Winners will be announced at the event on December 8.

Apprentice of the Year

Finalists

Grant Finnigan, Swagelok Scotland

Joel Murray, ASCO Group

Sam Tinning, bp

Graduate of the Year

Finalists

Emma Farquharson, bp

Kushagra Kohli, Shell U.K. Limited

Callum Thomson, Shell U.K. Limited

Mentor of the Year

Finalists

Ollie Folayan, PD&MS Group

Kate Fraser, TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited

Lee McLean, Proserv Controls

Excellence in Decommissioning

Finalists

AGR Well Management

Petrofac

Shell U.K. Limited

Energy Transition

Finalists

Equinor

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited

Worley

Diversity and Inclusion

Finalists

EnQuest plc

Spirit Energy

Worley

Workforce Engagement

Finalists

ChampionX

Oil Spill Response Ltd.

Stork

Business Innovation – SME

Finalists

FENNEX Ltd

FutureOn

Imrandd

Business Innovation – Large Enterprise

Finalists

bp, Baker Hughes, Odfjell Drilling

Neptune Energy, National Grid Gas Transmission, Perenco UK and Shell U.K. Limited

TotalEnergies E&P UK Limited

To see a list of last year’s winners, click here. To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com.