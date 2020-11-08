OGUK Awards Finalists Revealed

Industry body Oil & Gas UK has revealed the shortlist for this year's OGUK Awards, which will be held in virtual form for the first time ever on December 10.

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has revealed the shortlist for this year’s OGUK Awards, which will be held in virtual form for the first time ever on December 10.

The judging panel, which included OGUK decommissioning manager Joe Leask and the executive director of Step Change in Safety Steve Rae, nominated individuals and businesses across several award categories. The finalists can be seen below:

Company Awards

Award for Business Innovation - Large Enterprise

• ChampionX

• Petrofac

• TOTAL E&P UK Ltd

Award for Business Innovation - SME

• Hellenes

• Legasea

• Omniscient Safety Innovations Ltd

Award for Diversity & Inclusion

• Baker Hughes

• IMRANDD

• Spirit Energy

Award for Energy Transition

• Shell U.K. Limited

• TOTAL E&P UK Ltd

• wood

Award for Excellence in Decommissioning

• Fairfield Energy Ltd

• J&S Subsea Limited

• Shell U.K. Limited

Award for Workforce Engagement

• ASCO Group

• Sodexo Energy Resources

• Spirit Energy

Individual Awards

Award for Apprentice of the Year

• Callum Forbes, ASCO Group

• Kieron Malster, Proserv Controls

• Scott Milligan, OPITO (CNOOC)

Award for Graduate of the Year

• Connor Robb, Baker Hughes

• Hisham Hamid, bp

• Steven Scott, Shell U.K. Limited

Award for Mentor of the Year

• Diana Samulewicz, ChampionX

• John Hogg, TAQA

• Martin White, Halliburton

The annual awards ceremony celebrates the “brightest and best” talent from across the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry and finalists represent the hard work, innovation and collaboration the industry has adopted throughout 2020, OGUK noted.

“I am delighted to present the shortlist for OGUK’s annual awards,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“This past year, our industry experienced one of the strongest headwinds we have had yet to face, but we are pulling through with innovation, collaboration, and determination. This is the North Sea grit we are known for and it enables us to keep providing energy to the UK during this difficult time,” Michie added.

“The finalists represent the excellence the industry has to offer. I’d like to congratulate all of our finalists on their super achievements and wish them the best of luck for the ceremony,” Michie went on to say.

OGUK describes itself as the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry. It is a not-for-profit organization that was established back in April 2007. Step Change in Safety is a member-led organization which is working to make the UK Continental Shelf the safest oil and gas province in the world in which to work.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com