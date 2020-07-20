OGUK Appoints New Vice Co-Chair

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) revealed Friday that it has appointed Sian Lloyd Rees, the UK country manager and SVP of customer management at Aker Solutions, as its new contractor vice co-chair.

Rees joined Aker Solutions following several leadership roles in blue chip and start-up companies. Her career began in oil and gas at Stena Offshore and Halliburton before Rees progressed into the IT industry with positions at Petrocosm and Oracle.

“I’m really pleased to welcome Sian as OGUK’s vice co-chair as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board, particularly in the digital sphere,” OGUK Chief Executive Deirdre Michie said in an organization statement.

“The ongoing challenges we face from the coronavirus pandemic and low oil and gas prices continue to put pressure across the whole of the UK’s offshore oil and gas industry. Having Sian in this role will be key to ensuring we steer a path that supports the supply chain as we seek to protect the sector, spur its recovery and support an accelerated transition to net zero,” Michie added.

Commenting on her new position, Rees said, “I’m delighted to assume this role at a time when the supply chain needs additional focus and support, for both the challenges we face today and the transition of our long established skills and technology to underpin the ongoing energy transition”.

In September last year, OGUK announced the appointment of Craig Shanaghey as the chair of a new task group set up by the organization to champion diversity and inclusion in the oil and gas industry. In July 2019, OGUK said it appointed two new members to its board to further bolster the sector’s ongoing efforts to maintain the competitiveness of oil and gas production from the UK Continental Shelf while also playing a significant role in enabling the UK’s net zero carbon emissions ambition.

OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, according to its website. The not-for-profit organization was established back in April 2007.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com