OGUK Appoints 3 Major Business Leaders

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) announced this week that it has appointed three major business leaders to its board.

The new appointments comprise Jose Luis Munoz, the chief executive officer of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited, Andy Hessell, the managing director of Kellas Midstream, and Mikki Corcoran, the managing director of Schlumberger Europe.

Munoz first joined Repsol in 2005 as part of the Strategy and Corporate Development team. Since 2017, and prior to his appointment as CEO, Munoz was the Repsol representative within the Executive Committee of Repsol Sinopec Resources UK. Hessell has more than 30 years of experience in the UK energy industry and previously worked for BP in a variety of leadership positions. Corcoran has had a 20 year career in the industry with Schlumberger. Prior to her current role with the company, Corcoran held a variety of management positions within the business.

“The diverse experience and knowledge that Jose, Mikki and Andy bring to the OGUK Board will be a great asset as our industry continues to tackle a challenging landscape of low commodity prices and the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time seeking to support the UK’s cleaner climate ambitions as we look to 2021 and the challenges and opportunities it will bring,” Deirdre Michie, OGUK’s chief executive, said in an organization statement.

“This diversity of perspectives from across industry is critical as we work to deliver Roadmap 2035, finding solutions for low carbon oil and gas production while doing everything we can to revive our world-class but fragile supply chain and protect the skills of our people for the future,” Michie added.

Back in August, OGUK announced the appointment of a separate trio of major business leaders. These comprised Alexandra Thomas, the UK managing director of Neptune Energy, Emeka Emembolu, BP’s senior vice president for the North Sea, and Mark Abbey, the regional director for CHC Helicopter’s European, Middle East and African business.

OGUK’s board is responsible for setting the organization’s position on policy matters. The board comprises 20 senior industry representatives from operator and contractor companies, a non-operator or independent oil company, and the chief executive of OGUK. Members are appointed for two-years, at which point they are required to stand down and offer themselves up for re-election, with the ability to serve for a total period of five years.

OGUK is the leading representative body for the UK offshore oil and gas industry, according to its website. The organization was established back in April 2007 but has a pedigree stretching back over 40 years, its website shows.

