OGUK and SDS Support Redundant Workers

Industry body Oil & Gas UK announced Wednesday that it has partnered with skills body Skills Development Scotland to signpost support for oil and gas workers impacted by redundancy.

The two organizations will deliver a free webinar on August 18 to guide those who have lost their jobs in the sector. The webinar will highlight where help may be available and will point to other sectors that may have job opportunities now and in the future.

OGUK said the webinar was one of a range of proactive measures the industry is taking to shape its future and support a recovery which also helps the sector play a full role in the energy transition.

“These are challenging times for all industries, and we are seeing the impact of this on people’s jobs and livelihoods nearly every day in the news,” OGUK Workforce Engagement and Skills Manager Alix Thom said in an organization statement sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

“Though we are conscious that we will need their skills in the future as the sector recovers and embraces its role in the energy transition, we also recognize the human cost of the last four months and the need to try and help those who have applied their considerable skills on the industry’s behalf,” Thom added in the statement.

“Whilst our sector is remarkably resilient with remarkably resilient people, the challenges of both the pandemic and sustained low commodity prices put even further pressure on an industry that was only just beginning to emerge from the downturn,” the OGUK representative continued.

Back in April, OGUK warned that up to 30,000 jobs could be lost in the sector within the next 12-18 months. Up to 9,000 redundancies are reported to have been made so far, OGUK revealed on Wednesday.

