OGUK Adds 3 Major Business Leaders to Board
Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has announced that it has appointed three “major” business leaders to its board.
The new additions comprise Alexandra Thomas, the UK managing director of Neptune Energy, Emeka Emembolu, BP’s senior vice president for the North Sea and Mark Abbey, the regional director for CHC Helicopter’s European, Middle East and African business.
Thomas brings 18 years of oil and gas experience to OGUK’s board. She started her career on assignments with Shell and Equinor before transferring to Tullow Oil and eventually Neptune. Emembolu joined BP back in 1998 and started his career as a production engineer on the company’s ETAP development in the central North Sea. Abbey has 35 years of aerospace and aviation experience in the industry and has held senior management positions in Europe, the U.S., India and China.
“The diverse experience and knowledge that Emeka, Mark and Alexandra bring to the OGUK board will be a great asset as our industry tackles a challenging landscape of low commodity prices and the coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time seeking to support the UK’s cleaner climate ambitions,” Deirdre Michie, OGUK’s chief executive, said in an organization statement.
“This diversity of perspectives from across industry is critical as we work to deliver Roadmap 2035, finding solutions for low carbon oil and gas production while doing everything we can to revive our world-class but fragile supply chain and protect the skills of our people for the future,” Michie added in the statement.
Last month, OGUK announced that it had appointed Sian Lloyd Rees, the UK country manager and senior vice president of customer management at Aker Solutions, as a new vice co-chair on its board. Rees has previously worked for Stena Offshore and Halliburton and initially joined the OGUK in 2018.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
