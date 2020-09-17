OGTC Roadmaps Critical Tech for Integrated Net Zero

The Oil & Gas Technology Center has released a new report roadmapping the critical technologies needed to deliver an integrated net-zero energy system on the UK Continental Shelf.

The Oil & Gas Technology Center (OGTC) has released a new report roadmapping the critical technologies needed to deliver an integrated net-zero energy system on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Several “crucial” technologies were highlighted in the report, including oil and gas platform electrification; hydrogen membranes and CO2 sorbents to improve blue hydrogen yield; new saltwater electrolysis technologies to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production; advanced catalyst materials for hydrogen fuel cells to reduce costs and improve durability; mew solvents, sorbents, membranes and conversion solutions to reduce the cost of carbon capture and storage and power take off solutions and support systems for marine renewables such as floating solar.

According to the report, accelerating the development of new energy technologies can dramatically reduce emissions and maximizing opportunities to innovate across the renewable and fossil fuel sectors could create more than 200,000 new jobs across the UK and contribute more than $3.2 trillion (GBP 2.5) trillion to the nation’s economy by 2050.

The report outlines that the oil and gas sector, including its workforce, supply chain and infrastructure, can enable and accelerate the growth of the renewables sector and adds that renewable energy sources will be critical in supporting the oil and gas industry on its journey to net zero.

“Reimagining the North Sea as an integrated energy system is essential for the UK and Scotland to achieve their net-zero ambitions but we need to invest now to close the gap on the key technologies needed to make this ambition a reality,” Colette Cohen, the OGTC chief executive officer, said in an organization statement.

“We need to digitize our offshore energy sector and solve big challenges like energy storage, infrastructure redeployment, transmission systems and cost-competitive floating wind structures. By doing this, we can create strategic advantage and valuable export opportunities,” Cohen added.

“With its decades of energy expertise, the UK has a huge opportunity to become a leading manufacturer, designer, installer and operator of net-zero energy systems,” Cohen continued.

Scotland’s Energy Minister, Paul Wheelhouse, said, “the Scottish government and the oil and gas sector recognize the considerable role offshore energy integration and technology can play in the North Sea’s transition to net zero”.

“This study provides us with further intelligence to support and accelerate the development of an updated integrated energy vision, building on our 2017 Scottish Energy Strategy and can inform the work of the oil and gas and energy transition strategic leadership group,” he added.

“An integrated offshore energy system – including carbon capture, utilization and storage and the use of hydrogen – can help Scotland and the UK meet our greenhouse gas emission reduction requirements in the timescale necessary for action, while also supporting Europe’s decarbonization, too,” he continued.

Established in October 2016, the OGTC is a not-for-profit, industry-led, technology research and development organization based in Aberdeen. The group has already supported a host of companies focused on reducing offshore carbon emissions.

