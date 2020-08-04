OGTC Launches Virtual Hackathon
The Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) has launched its first virtual hackathon event.
Named Code[Less], the event, which is in partnership with Microsoft, will take place from September 21-24. Code[Less] will see 75 participants team up to solve one of the challenges set, without using coding, to raise awareness of the demand for automation and innovation in the energy sector and the push towards a net zero economy, the OGTC noted.
The event is free to enter and open to individuals, who will be placed into a team. Participants will be given the opportunity to upskill and receive masterclasses on Microsoft’s technology as well as mentoring from the company. Five teams will be shortlisted to go on to present their pitch to an expert judging panel on the final day of ENGenious Online 2020, an event which is taking place simultaneously.
“Today’s conditions are forcing a level of accelerated change in our industry. To thrive in this environment we need to have the right technology and data to power our decision making, and we need to respond at pace,” Colette Cohen, the OGTC’s chief executive officer, said in an organization statement.
“Working with Microsoft and our data partners, we have created Code[Less] hackathon challenges to stretch the best minds and teams. The Code[Less] hackathon is for anyone who has a passion for finding creative solutions and an interest in technology and data,” Cohen added.
“This event is a first for our sector. So, bring your disruptive and creative ideas and register to join us at the hackathon – don’t wait, there are only 75 places available,” Cohen continued.
The OGTC’s mission is to be the “go-to” technology center for the oil and gas industry - both in the UK and internationally – according to the OGTC’s website. Based in Aberdeen, Scotland, the centre was established in October 2016.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
