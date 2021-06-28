OGTC Completes Rebranding

The Oil & Gas Technology Center (OGTC) announced Monday that it has completed its repositioning to become the Net Zero Technology Center.

The organization outlined that the change reflects the natural evolution of the center as it continues to accelerate the development and deployment of technology to enable a net zero energy future. Last year, the center transitioned its seven existing solution centers into one Net Zero Solution Center, with three core programs focused on reducing emissions, developing integrated energy systems, and unlocking a digitized offshore energy sector.

To date, the Net Zero Technology Center has co-invested $244.8 million (GBP 176 million) with industry, screened more than 1,300 technologies, and generated $13.9-20.8 billion (GBP 10-15 billion) GVA potential, the center highlighted. Over 64 field trials have been delivered, with another 49 planned and underway, over 20 technologies have been commercialized, and 33 tech start-ups supported, the center noted.

The UK and Scottish governments are each investing $125.2 million (GBP 90 million) in the Net Zero Technology Center as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, which is a $473 million (GBP 340 million) investment program jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments and regional partners.

“Innovating and developing technology is critical to unlock an affordable net zero energy future,” Colette Cohen, the chief executive officer of the Net Zero Technology Center, said in an organization statement.

“It is essential we invest in and commercialize solutions that accelerate the energy transition and reimagine the North Sea as an integrated energy basin,” Cohen added.

“There is no silver bullet when it comes to the technology required. We must prioritize affordable energy solutions while decarbonizing oil and gas, which will be required for years to come to meet global demand,” Cohen went on to say.

Michael Gove, the UK Government Minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said, “industries across the UK are seizing the opportunities of our pivot to net zero”.

“Our energy transition will only be possible by working closely with the energy sector and the Net Zero Technology Center embodies the strength of that partnership,” he added.

“By investing in new technologies and innovation the UK will continue to lead the world in tackling climate change while protecting and creating new jobs. Together we will build back greener and better from the pandemic,” Gove added.

The UK Government Minister for Scotland, David Duguid, said, “the timely renaming shows how the Aberdeen City Region Deal is adapting to help the North Sea economy harness its existing capabilities, infrastructure, and private investment to deliver hydrogen production, carbon capture and storage, offshore wind, and decommissioning”.

Economy Secretary Kate Forbes said she fully supports the Net Zero Technology Center’s rebranding, “which aligns with their fresh purpose of supporting the oil and gas industry to develop and deploy technology to accelerate the transition to an affordable net zero North Sea”.

