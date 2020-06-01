OGTC Appoints New Chair
Aberdeen’s Oil & Gas Technology Center (OGTC) announced Monday the appointment of Martin Gilbert as its new Chair.
Gilbert will succeed Archie Kennedy who has been Vice Chair and Chair of the OGTC since it was established in February 2017. Gilbert is the Chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments, the asset management business of Standard Life Aberdeen.
“We’re excited to welcome Martin to the Oil & Gas Technology Centre at this pivotal time for the oil and gas industry,” OGTC CEO Colette Cohen said in a company statement.
“His extensive experience and strategic leadership will be invaluable as we accelerate technology to support the post-Covid-19 recovery and deliver a net zero North Sea,” Cohen added.
“From a standing start in early 2017, the OGTC has become integral part of the UK energy and technology ecosystem and Archie’s passion, commitment and leadership as board chair has been integral to our growth and success and I am very grateful for his support and counsel,” Cohen continued.
Commenting on his new role, Martin Gilbert said, “Aberdeen has been a major part of my life – both professionally and personally – and I am passionate about investing in the future prosperity of the North East of Scotland”.
“As Chair of the OGTC I look forward to working with Colette and her talented team to do just that,” he added.
“Despite the significant economic challenges facing the country as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, governments and industry remain committed to delivering net zero. The OGTC therefore has a crucial role in developing technologies to enable the oil and gas sector to be a valued part of the transition,” Gilbert continued.
The OGTC was established with $223 million (GBP 180 million) in funding from the Aberdeen City Region Deal. It has invested in nearly 250 projects that it says could generate up to $18.6 billion (GBP 15 billion) in value to the UK economy.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
