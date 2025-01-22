OGDCL Ups Pasakhi-7 Well Production, Starts Up Chak 212-1 Well

Pakistani exploration and production company Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. (OGDCL) has increased production volumes at the Pasakhi-7 well, in the District of Hyderabad, Sindh.

The well is part of the Pasakhi Development and Production Lease, where it holds a 100 percent working interest.

“As part of its optimization efforts, OGDCL deployed a rig to replace the tubing and re-complete the well using an artificial lift system (Jet Pump)”, OGDCL said in a regulatory filing. Furthermore, OGDCL said it has introduced Multiphysio Chemical Stimulation technology, marking its first use in the Southern Region.

With the enhancement measures implemented, OGDCL said the production at the Pasakhi-7 well jumped from 375 barrels per day (bpd) to 520 bpd, a 145 bpd increase.

Additionally, OGDCL said it has started production at the Chak 212-1 well in the Rahim Yar Khan District of Punjab Province, where OGDCL holds a 100 percent working interest. It is the company’s first discovery in the Mari East Block.

“Following the laying of a 4”-14.5 km (9 miles) flow line from the well site to the Maru-1 facility, gas from Chak 212-1 is now being supplied to M/s Engro Fertilizer. Currently, 2 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) gas is being supplied”, the company said.

Earlier OGDCL started production at the Kharo-1 well in the Khewari Block in the Khaipur District, Sindh Province. OGDCL holds a 95 percent working interest in the block while Government Holding Pvt. Ltd. holds the remaining 5 percent.

The well, according to the company, is producing 20 bpd of oil and 5 MMscfd of gas. It has been connected to the OGDCL Sinjhoro processing plant, which integrates the gas into the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd. network.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com