OGDCL Starts Production in Pakistan Oil and Gas Field

OGDCL projects production of 10 million cubic feet per day of natural gas 1000 barrels of oil per day from the project.

Pakistan’s Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has started production at the Wali (Bettani) oil and gas field in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, the firm said in a news release.

OGDCL said it projects production of 10 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) of natural gas, as well as 1000 barrels of oil per day. The company has a 100 percent stake in the oil and gas field.

OGDCL plans to drill two additional wells, Wali Deep #1 and Wali #02, in the next few months. The new wells will increase the output of the field to 50 MMcfd and 3,000 barrels of oil per day.

According to a statement obtained by the Business Recorder, the initial production from the field will help in saving $43 million in foreign exchange annually. Upon full production at the end of the fiscal year 2023-24, the savings would surpass $176 million, the statement said.

OGDCL is the largest exploration and production company in Pakistan, with operations including exploration, drilling operation services, production, reservoir management, and engineering support. The company purportedly has the most extensive exploration acreage in Pakistan, covering over 40 percent of the country’s total acreage awarded with net hydrocarbons of oil and gas.

According to the company website, OGDCL’s exploration program includes fast-track seismic data acquisition, processing, and interpretation followed by active drilling campaigns to replenish and augment hydrocarbon reserves and ramp up oil and gas production.

The state-owned firm said it is focused on intensifying field development activities, completion of ongoing development projects, and utilization of the latest production techniques to augment oil and gas production volumes from its owned and operated joint venture fields.

OGDCL operates in 50 oil and gas fields across Pakistan and 18 oil and gas processing plants. It has surpassed over 50,000 barrels per day of crude oil production.

According to Pakistan’s Finance Division, the country is “producing a very limited percentage of oil to meet the overall demand of the country”. Local oil production is constrained by technological, technical, and financial constraints, resulting in the need to import crude oil and other oil products in large quantities, it said. Between July 2021 and April 2022, oil import expenses increased 95.9 percent to $17.03 billion compared to $8.69 billion in the same period in the previous year, according to the agency.

Pakistan’s crude oil imports rose by 75.34 percent in value and 1.4 percent in quantity in the period. Similarly, liquefied natural gas saw an increase of 82.90 percent in value, while LPG imports also rose by 39.86 percent in the same period, it said.

Economic Turmoil

In the midst of economic turmoil, Pakistan has seen several multinational companies exit the country. Notably, Shell PLC recently decided to sell its stake and ownership in Pak-Arab Pipeline Co. Fuel retailer Puma Energy exited in 2021, while trucking startup Trella decided to wind down its business in April. Shell, one of the oldest multinational companies in Pakistan, operates more than 600 fuel stations and has been in the country for 75 years, according to a statement.

In March 2021, Italy’s Eni SPA said it was selling its shares in its entities in Pakistan to Prime International Oil & Gas Company. The agreement included interests in eight development and production leases in the Kithar Fold Belt and the Middle Indus Basins, as well as four exploration licenses in the Middle Insud and the Indus Offshore Basins.

According to its website, Eni has been in Pakistan since 2000 in the exploration and production and gas and power sectors, although the company’s local development support in the country began in the 1970s. Back in 2019, Eni produced 37 billion cubic feet of gas and seven million barrels of oil from Pakistan, its website says.

To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com